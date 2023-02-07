Read full article on original website
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
Keep Yakima Clean has first cleanup event of 2023
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
Keep Yakima Clean
Benton County businesses benefit from BRI Grants
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Businesses are still recovering from some of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benton County is working with the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses recover through money from grants. "The closures and the mandates were over but there were still so many...
Yakima couple scammed by cashiers' check
YAKIMA, Wash. - A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier's check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon. The buyer sent the Kings a cashier's check...
Washington State Patrol, local agencies emphasize safe driving this Super Bowl weekend
KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s Super Bowl weekend, and local law enforcement agencies want to remind you that a Super Bowl party should mean super safety when on the roads. Agencies, including the Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department and the Sunnyside Police Department, are urging drivers to have a plan ready for a completely sober drive home.
February is National Pet Dental Month and it's commonly overlooked in dogs and cats
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Pet Emergency Service shares some ways to keep an eye on pets' teeth this National Pet Dental Health Month. Just like human teeth, your pets' teeth can break and get infected. But they can also get jaw fractures. Jaw fractures can lead to pain and...
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
UPDATE: Yard clean up leads to mobile home fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- UPDATE 7:15 P.M. Fire crews were called earlier today to respond to a call at the Cottonwood Court Mobile Homes after a rose bush caught on fire, according to Benton County Fire District 4 Chief Paul Carlyle. According to the call received by first responders, a...
Saturday, February 11th Morning Forecast
Those spending Valentine's Day on the westside should keep an eye on passes early next week. Mountain snow and winds can make driving dangerous. Nice day to look forward to since the sun is out! Slightly breezy in Yakima makes temps feel colder than they are. An update from NWS, patchy fog lingering in Yakima until later in the morning, then clear skies. Tri-Cities and Yakima will see daytime temps in upper 40s possible 50 degrees. Lows are beginning to drop into the upper 20s as the new low moves in.
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
Faux Spring Continues This Weekend, Heavy Mountain Snow Monday!
Tonight, decreasing clouds, light winds and chilly overnight lows in the 20s. The weekend looks to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy winds return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of stray scattered showers on Monday...Tuesday Valentines Day looks to be mostly sunny and dry. Snow...
