Mandan – “Living The Dream?” – Umm Absolutely ( Gallery )
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
In Bismarck -Valentine’s Day Came Early For An Amazing Young Man
I have some new heroes in town... ...and I want to take a couple of minutes to share them with you. To me, there is no argument for the saying "North Dakota Nice", I can write a book on all the wonderful examples of it in the 9 years I have lived out here. They come in all shapes and sizes too, however, their hearts beat the same.
Boat Ownership In America: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
I don't know about you, but all of these 30s and 40-degree temperatures have me thinking about spring fishing. Yep, spring fever means the maiden voyage on the Missouri River and chasing those tasty walleyes. For me anyway. Let's face it. We love our boats and pontoons in Bismarck Mandan....
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
How To Tell If Someone Is Rich In North Dakota
Want to know how you can spot the upper echelon of North Dakota? Here are a few signs a person has "Money, money, money." -- Obligatory ABBA reference. Farming and ranching is one of the most prosperous gigs in this state. I'd never turn my nose up to a farmer or rancher; they are sitting on acres and acres of land, and that costs a boatload of money. That's not to mention the equipment, livestock, and other investments they've made. The money that goes into and comes out of farming is obscene. Obscene in a good way.
Bismarck Movie Premiere This Month- A Gritty Story Of Survival
I have to be honest with you, I rarely go to the theatres, BUT this is a movie I won't miss. This morning a friend and a co-worker sent this to me for a possible story and all it took was just a couple of seconds to read a short description of this movie and I was hooked. I reached out to the man who captured such drama to perfection, his name is Robert Grabow. This is his first movie - 137 minutes of hope, survival, an UNDERDOG ( no pun attended ) story that appeals to so many people, in a thousand different ways. Rob stars in 'The Year Of The Dog' - This 41-year-old spent his childhood dealing with some pretty traumatic stuff in some rural villages in Alaska - I was fascinated by the message he nailed in the movie - addiction, and survival, I know this from my own experience.
Here’s Why Some North Dakota Homes Have Red Porch Lights
You may not know this, but to many, porch light colors actually mean different things. Green porch lights might be a salute to our local veterans, blue porch lights might be for Autism awareness or even be in support of our local police officers. What Do Red Porch Lights Mean?
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
The strip in Mandan. It's almost world-famous. At least in the Bismarck Mandan area anyway. Otherwise known as Memorial Highway (its official name) is home to a wide variety of businesses. However, a prime spot on the strip has been vacant now for a couple of years. The beloved lounge...
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
