The Ottumwa city council met earlier this week and held a public hearing for the city’s maximum property tax dollars for FY24. City administrator Philip Rath walked the council through the numbers, which ultimately reflect a 0.02% increase in the maximum tax levy. He said that the levies for the general fund, emergency levy, and Bridge View Center are already maxed out, but that the rest of the changes were based on projections, such as a projected 8% increase in property insurance costs.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO