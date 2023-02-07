ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ya-qum Olam
5d ago

Gen 1:24.. Isaiah 6:3 .... song of Solomon 4:13..pomegranate=bitter fruits.... 22:14 Blessed are they that WASH their (ROBES/garments), that they may have the RIGHT TO EAT of the TREE OF LIFE, and may ENTER in BY THE (GATES/DOORS) into the PEACE of YAHWEH. MATTHEW 26:28. Matt 22:11....2nd Peter 1:19....Ezekiel 4:9..... (bread= wheat, beans/lintels/legumes, millet, olive oil, baking soda. Lentils=B vitamins, iron, mag, potassium, zinc, fiber, FOLATE, and >[>POLY-PHENOLS<]-< antioxidants. Beans= zinc, copper, selenium,  vit B1, B6, E, and K. Plant protein, fiber, FOLATE, iron, potassium, mag. Millet= cal, copper, iron, mag, phos, potassium, selenium, folate, pantothenic acid, niacin, riboflavin,  B6, C, E, and K.- Pomegranate= antioxidants= B vitamin=synthesize and REPAIRS DNA).. ..

4
Ya-qum Olam
5d ago

Gen 1:24.. Isaiah 6:3 ..."carb-rich food increases absorption".. ."citric acid enhances bioavailability of minerals" POLYPHENOLS, QUERCETIN FLAVONOIDs "HIGH Molecular weight constituents"... .Potassium bicarbonate and potassium Citrate converts to bicarbonate in the body and helps to correct acid buildup in the blood. ..Cranberry juice constituents affect influenza virus adhesion and infectivity" E I Weiss et al.  April 2005. "High molecular weight constituents of cranberry interfere with influenza virus neuraminidase activity in vitro".. Esther Oiknine-Djian et al. 6/2012.. "Pomegranate Peel Extract inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Spike Binding to Human ACE2 Receptor ( in vitro)":Annalisa Tito et al. 2021.

3
becca bishop
5d ago

hmmmmm Well this has been known for a really long time!

13
