Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Best Super Bowl Commercial Ever Was Made in Minnesota
Super Bowl LVII (that's 57 if you don't speak Roman Numerals) is set for Sunday in Arizona and will likely feature several new commercials. None of them, though, will be as good as this one, which was produced right here in Minnesota. After sitting the past few years out, some...
Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday
A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year. And while the lion's share of the public will ...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color
For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
AZFamily
While sports betting can be fun, gambling can be a dangerous addiction for others
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From online sports betting to Super Bowl squares, it’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for sports wagers! While it can be fun to place a bet, gambling can also be a dangerous addiction for some. “This is a difficult period for a...
Record number of Americans expected to bet on Super Bowl
Story at a glance The 50.4 million Americans expected to wager bets on this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII marks a new record, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association, a national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set to kick off…
Super Bowl LVII: An inside look at State Farm Stadium
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing to play on the world's biggest state in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.Arizona is beautiful this time of year, but the state hasn't been kind to the Birds.The Eagles have only had one win in Arizona since 2001.But the Super Bowls have been epic.The last three times the big game was in Arizona, weird stuff went down.The New England Patriots picked off Russell Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.There was also the David Tyree helmet catch for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.And even weirder — the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win was in Arizona.It's the third time State Farm Stadium in Glendale is hosting the big game.It's pretty cool and looks like a big spaceship outside. It also has some cool features, including a retractable field.CBS Philadelphia's team got a sneak-peek inside State Farm Stadium in Phoenix as crews prepare for Super Bowl LVII. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE
NBC Sports
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
Super Bowl LVII wagers projected to increase 110% as fans get set to bet on coin flips and touchdowns
Gambling on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs are expected to reach record-breaking levels, according to American Gaming Association.
Quartz
Super Bowl LVII ad watch: less crypto, more beer
One thing viewers can expect from Super Bowl LVII: more beer commercials. Considered by some to be the quintessential Super Bowl product, Budweiser has spent more than half a billion dollars on its beer commercials over the past few decades, with campaigns ranging from the nostalgic (the Budweiser Clydesdales) to the cool casualness of the Wassup guys.
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
How much are Super Bowl viewers projected to spend on food, parties?
Football fans are projected to spend billions of dollars while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LVII — and those are the ones who aren't even attending the game.
gamblingnews.com
Kambi to Allow Pre-Game BetBuilder Bet Cash-Outs for Super Bowl LVII
Supplier of sports betting technology Kambi announced that pre-match BetBuilder bets will be available for live cash out for the first time during Super Bowl LVII. The launch of the new feature that will allow players to cash out a large majority of pre-game BetBuilder bets live was introduced alongside new in-game functionality as Kambi is looking to raise the level of excitement for bettors for the event that is expected to rank among the biggest of all time betting-wise.
These Are The Most Popular Super Bowl Dips In Every State
For football fans, the countdown to Sunday, February 12th — otherwise known as Super Bowl LVII — where the dominant Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles — is completely on. For football super-fans, or those who are serious about their fantasy teams, this match-up is sure to be a knuckle-biter, with family legacy on the line. For the more casual fans, however, attention will turn toward the game day spread: chicken wings, veggies trays, and, who can forget, dips. From buffalo chicken to queso to seven-layer, snack-time at the Super Bowl is where it’s at.
Yardbarker
FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Explained: $3000 No Sweat Bet + Gronk's Kick of Destiny
Sports bettors who are yet to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook are in for a treat if they register before Super Bowl 57. The FanDuel Super Bowl promo is one of the best in the business as it'll make sure that new users who wager with them are more than ready for the big game. With a massive $3000 No Sweat Bet that will give your wager 100% bet insurance, FanDuel has you covered when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
NBC Washington
Where to Watch the Super Bowl Around DC
On Sunday, Feb. 12, millions of people will tune into the Super Bowl to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the game will be played in Glendale, Arizona, there are plenty of local bars and restaurants where you can enjoy the game with great drinks and food.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, must-see promos
Of all the states trying to legalize sports betting in 2023, North Carolina is beginning to look like the state to do it first. The Tar Heel State already has several in-person North Carolina sports betting locations, but efforts to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting haven't been as successful. As of February 2023, however, it looks like the newest sports betting in North Carolina bill could have enough support to be passed. Before you know it, North Carolina sports fans could be able to wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes.
