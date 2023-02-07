ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red

Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
North Platte Post

Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned

LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
NEBRASKA STATE
14news.com

Tri-State starts preparing for 2024 solar eclipse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A solar eclipse is passing over the Tri-State in 2024 and preparations are underway. Community leaders gathered in Evansville to make sure they are ready. This is the first time something like this has come to the Evansville area since a partial eclipse in 2017. “If...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time for a review of Indiana’s tax system, spending

The legislature is poised to commence a two-year study of our tax system. There are many fine reasons to launch this process. While Indiana’s tax system is generally sound, there are numerous small matters that require improvement. Overall, tax revenue growth doesn’t keep pace with the growth of the economy or the demands of public […] The post Time for a review of Indiana’s tax system, spending appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana

(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers

It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
qrockonline.com

Illinois Aims to Add More Wind Farms

One of five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, stands off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists...
ILLINOIS STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana DNR asks for your help in deer survey

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana DNR is looking for your input on deer hunting. It's asking hunters and residents to fill out a survey. The survey primarily focuses on deer population management. You can find the link to fill it out here.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
INDIANA STATE

