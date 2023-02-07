Read full article on original website
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
kyoutv.com
Storm system to bring rain, snow to area
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A round of rainfall that will likely change to snow is ahead for our area, causing the potential for slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area. You can get the latest on these alerts here. Rain will begin later...
radiokmzn.com
BOIL ORDER IN PLACE IN EAST OSKALOOSA; HY-VEE OFFERING FREE WATER TO RESIDENTS
A portion of the city of Oskaloosa is now under a boil order after a water main break early in the morning in the eastern part of the city rendered much of the city without running water for several hours. From the Oskaloosa Municipal Water Department:. The Oskaloosa Municipal Water...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Tom and Roseanne Arnold open restaurant in Iowa
ELDON, Iowa — People were waiting in line for up to two hours in 20-degree weather in 1993. There was a lot of anticipation for a restaurant serving loose meat sandwiches. But that wasn't the only attraction. The restaurant serving those sandwiches was opened in Eldon by Tom and...
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS FOR FY24
The Ottumwa city council met earlier this week and held a public hearing for the city’s maximum property tax dollars for FY24. City administrator Philip Rath walked the council through the numbers, which ultimately reflect a 0.02% increase in the maximum tax levy. He said that the levies for the general fund, emergency levy, and Bridge View Center are already maxed out, but that the rest of the changes were based on projections, such as a projected 8% increase in property insurance costs.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
Beloved Iowa store set to close after 83 years
A beloved local store in Iowa is set to close after serving the community for over 83 years. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, O'Hara True Value Hardware announced that they would be closing their store in Ottumwa in a post on their Facebook page.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
ktvo.com
Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
ottumwaradio.com
Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death
The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
'I think it's a miracle': Iowa pastor hit by SUV released from the hospital
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A beloved former Oskaloosa pastor is out of the hospital nearly a month after beinghit by an SUV. Eighty-year-old Alvern Boetsma was welcomed home Monday by members of the Good News Chapel. He led worship there for several decades. Boetsma was severely hurt last month when...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the owner of Happy Puppy on 141st Avenue in the town of Cincinnati, was arrested Tuesday by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office. Sommers, whose business has a long history of regulatory violations, was recently […] The post Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
