Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
Essence
WATCH: It's Giving Big Rihanna Energy
This is our visual love letter to the baddest in the game. Rihanna is a style icon, a billionaire, a mother, a profound entertainer and our fave!
Essence
Photos Of Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s Love Throughout The Years
Before the married icy couple became parents of Ice and baby sister Iceland, they went through a lot to be together. Recently, rap superstar Gucci Mane and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed a new addition to their family, a daughter named Iceland. But before they were parents to the newborn and big brother Ice, the Davises committed themselves to each other first. The pair have been married since October 2017, but they began dating in 2010.
Essence
Tia Adeola’s Return To NYFW Is An Ode To The Black Renaissance
Moving musical accompaniment, poetic silhouettes, and the removal of critique on women's dressing is Tia Adeola's Black Renaissance. Tia Adeola has returned to the runway to showcase her Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection. Upon first look, everything from the design direction to styling, appears as an ode to the 90s and early 2000s with a Renaissance twist. This manifested on the runway through Y2K-inspired silhouettes, 90’s french rolled updos, and pin-thin brows. While Tia Adeola has quickly grown a cult following amongst those who favor her romantic and sensual designs, her creative direction has come with great criticism from her reserved Nigerian roots. So her comeback to NYFW following her more conservative homecoming show in Nigeria for Lagos Fashion Week allows her to create again without limitation.
Essence
Rihanna Reveals Pregnancy At Halftime Show
Rihanna was the real winner during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and The Kansas City Chiefs. Her halftime show performance was filled with bops, looks, and a pregnancy announcement. The singer opened the show with her classic braggadocious song “B-tch Better Have My Money,” sporting an all-red ensemble...
Essence
NYFW Celeb Look Of The Day: Day 2, Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny sparkles outside AREA, in a full Area look — of course!. Fashion week is just as much about the clothes and the street style as it is the celebrity sightings. On day 1, we saw the likes of Quinta and Ice Spice (having her Princess Diana moment at Dion Lee). For Day 2, our celebrity look of the day goes to Ryan Destiny. Darrel Hunter spotted the uber-talented, triple threat outside AREA wearing a full Area look. An Area resort 23′ top, paired with Area denim shorts with embellished appliqué, and a grey strappy ankle pump.
