Moving musical accompaniment, poetic silhouettes, and the removal of critique on women's dressing is Tia Adeola's Black Renaissance. Tia Adeola has returned to the runway to showcase her Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection. Upon first look, everything from the design direction to styling, appears as an ode to the 90s and early 2000s with a Renaissance twist. This manifested on the runway through Y2K-inspired silhouettes, 90’s french rolled updos, and pin-thin brows. While Tia Adeola has quickly grown a cult following amongst those who favor her romantic and sensual designs, her creative direction has come with great criticism from her reserved Nigerian roots. So her comeback to NYFW following her more conservative homecoming show in Nigeria for Lagos Fashion Week allows her to create again without limitation.

12 HOURS AGO