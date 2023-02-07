ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Greg Hands and Lucy Frazer join Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet in reshuffle

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OBBy_0kf9d3Cr00

Rishi Sunak’s shake-up of his Cabinet and Whitehall has seen the arrival of two new people in his top team.

Greg Hands , who had been trade minister, has replaced sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi.

Lucy Frazer has been appointed Culture Secretary in a department which has been shorn of its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport.

Here is a look at the new faces around the Cabinet table.

– Greg Hands

Widely seen as a safe choice, the trade minister has been promoted to take on the Tory party chairmanship ahead of a difficult set of local elections in May – Mr Sunak’s first electoral test since entering No 10.

Mr Hands’ more daunting task is getting the divided party, which is trailing Labour in the polls, ready for the next general election.

Mr Hands said he is “excited” to get started in his new role, tweeting: “I joined the Party in 1986 – a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 – an honour to chair it in 2023!

“The work starts right away.”

He has served in a raft of ministerial roles since becoming the Tory MP for Hammersmith and Fulham 18 years ago, including as deputy chief whip and as then-chancellor George Osborne’s chief secretary to the Treasury after the 2015 election.

The 57-year-old was born in New York to British parents and lived there until he was seven.

As a teenager in the 1980s he spent his gap year in West Berlin, working as a swimming pool attendant and flipping hamburgers in McDonald’s and touring the neighbouring Eastern Bloc.

After taking a degree in modern history at Cambridge , he embarked on a career in banking, shuttling between the City and New York, while also getting involved in Conservative politics in the UK.

He is married to a German wife and has two children.

A Remain campaigner in the Brexit referendum, he saw his young son burst into tears when the result was announced because he thought it meant his parents would have to split up.

– Lucy Frazer

The 12th person to be appointed Culture Secretary in the past 13 years, Ms Frazer has been promoted to the slimmed-down Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Sunak loyalist was previously was given a ministerial job in the Levelling Up Department when he entered No 10 in October.

The 50-year-old Remainer’s prior posts include minister in the transport and justice departments, financial secretary to the Treasury and solicitor general.

Before being elected as the MP for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015, she worked as a barrister in commercial law.

Born in Yorkshire in 1972, Ms Frazer studied at Cambridge where she was elected as the Union president.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive

The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
BBC

MP Lee Anderson: New deputy Tory chairman clashes with radio presenter

The new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has clashed with a radio presenter over accusations of dishonesty. MP Lee Anderson was asked by BBC radio presenter Verity Cowley about a video of him setting up a doorstep encounter during the 2019 election campaign. In response, he asked the presenter...
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, hit out at her party’s decision to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister as she used her new TalkTV show to confirm her departure.The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunak and his Government since he entered Number 10, hitting out again on Thursday at those who “bet everything on a Rishi bounce”.Ms Dorries said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris...
The Independent

Row erupts over Chinese official’s visit to UK as senior Tories blast it as ‘propoganda coup’

Senior Conservatives have attacked ministers over what they say is a “propaganda coup” for the Chinese Government. Tory MPs said an official from a region of China accused of genocide should be arrested if he arrives in the UK for talks with the Foreign Office. The governor of Xinjiang, Erkin Tuniyaz, may travel to the UK next week and could meet Foreign Office officials. China has been condemned for its treatment of the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Allegations include the forced sterilisation of women and that children have been put in "concentration camps".Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said...
The Independent

Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
BBC

Treasury tightens controls on new spending in Michael Gove's department

The government department in charge of levelling up has had controls on its spending tightened because of Treasury concerns about value for money. Levelling Up Minister Lee Rowley confirmed to MPs the Treasury would have to sign off all new capital schemes, including building projects. Previously the department headed by...
The Independent

Labour’s West Lancashire by-election winner calls for general election

Labour’s Ashley Dalton told the Conservatives “move out of the way” after a comfortable win in the West Lancashire by-election.She demanded a general election, telling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that it was time for Labour to take over.Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to a turnout of less than 32%.Ms Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52% swing from the Tories to Labour.In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people...
The Independent

Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
BBC

NI Assembly: Chris Heaton-Harris to extend election deadline again

The deadline to hold an assembly election if there is no executive formed looks set to be further extended by the Northern Ireland secretary, BBC News NI understands. Chris Heaton-Harris is under a legal obligation to hold a poll by mid-April. However it is believed he is planning to bring...
The Independent

Brexit was a ‘colossal mistake’, former PM Sir John Major tells committee

Britain made a “colossal mistake” when it left the European Union, former prime minister Sir John Major has told a Westminster committee.Sir John said while he is not a “significant Europhile”, he believes the UK was stronger in the EU.The ex-PM was appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, which is investigating the effectiveness of the institutions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry asked if it was an advantage for the UK to be in the EU during the early days of the peace process in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.Sir John, who campaigned to...
The Independent

Bring back the death penalty, says new Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson

The outspoken new deputy chairman of the Conservatives said he supports the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Lee Anderson MP, who has previously prompted anger with his comments on food bank users, also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.In an interview with The Spectator, asked whether he would back the death penalty, he replied: “Yes. Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate,” he added.But Rishi Sunak...
The Independent

Polls close in West Lancashire by-election

Polls have closed in the West Lancashire by-election as Labour’s Ashley Dalton registers a comfortable win. The ballot was held on Thursday in the Labour-held seat after Rosie Cooper, who represented the constituency for 17 years, accepted the role of chairwoman of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.Polls opened at 7am in the constituency, which Ms Cooper last won in 2019 with a majority of 8,336.Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour, which enjoyed a significant lead in the polls against Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, was always confident of holding the seat.Six candidates were bidding to succeed Ms Cooper, with Labour’s Ashley Dalton, who...
BBC

Royal Navy chief closes Fareham inadequate accommodation block

A Royal Navy senior officer has shut down an accommodation block for sailors amid reports of poor conditions. The Second Sea Lord, Vice Adm Martin Connell, said he had ordered the closure of Vivian Block at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire, after visiting it last week. He wrote on Twitter:...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy