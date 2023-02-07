ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

M&S’s hampers and letterbox gifts are brimming with treats to delight loved ones this Valentine’s Day

By Lois Borny
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnVB8_0kf9d2K800

Whether it’s the return of the Marks and Spencer love sausage – you really do have to see it to believe it – or the unveiling of its scrumptious-sounding Valentine’s Day meal deals for two, Marks & Spencer has been pulling out all the stops in time for Valentine’s Day this year.

If a Valentine’s Day gift for the people you love is still a very abstract idea (possibly involving a box of chocolates and a card from the petrol station), the supermarket is on hand with a wide variety of deluxe-looking Valentine’s Day bundles and gifts that are bound to delight.

While you can opt for something niche such as a personalised airpods case or three-course meal at the top of the Shard , hampers and letterbox gifts are a simple way to spoil the people you love with something they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves.

From heart-shaped bundles brimming with home fragrances to chocolate brownie gift boxes, hampers filled with sweet treats, pink prosecco and everything you need for a pink grapefruit G&T, needless to say, these bundles are perfect for sharing on 14 February and beyond.

If you have your heart set on a Valentine’s Day bundle for your partner, friends and family, here are some standout bundles to buy.

M&S sent with love pink fizz and chocolate gift box: £30, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pcOJ_0kf9d2K800

This shimmering selection looks very glittery and glam. A classic foodie and boozy option for Valentine’s Day, the gift includes one bar of single origin dark chocolate (which happens to be vegan) and a bar of single origin dark milk chocolate, nestled alongside marc de champagne truffles and, most likely the star of the show, a box of sparkling caramels. These sweet treats can then we washed down with a mini bottle of rosé prosecco. What’s not to love?

Buy now

M&S box of six brownies: £17, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApOcK_0kf9d2K800

One for the chocoholics and sweet-treat fanatics this Valentine’s Day, this letterbox selection of brownies sounds like a sweet take on the Valentine’s Day chocolate tradition. Housed in a pretty pink and orange box, the chocolate baked treats include three Belgian dark-chocolate brownies topped with white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberry pieces, along with three chocolate brownies topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. Described by M&S as fudgy and decadent, you might be tempted to polish off the lot yourself.

Buy now

M&S with love hamper with champagne: £75, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQaHP_0kf9d2K800

Send a foodie’s heart racing this Valentine’s Day with this sweet-treat and nibbles selection. Secure this hefty hamper and it will arrive complete with strawberry jam, chocolate truffles, dark-chocolate-and-ginger florentines, toasted marcona almonds and Italian hazelnut crème. All nestled inside a grey wicker basket, the selection also includes a bottle of Delacourt rosé champagne.

Buy now

M&S pamper gift bag: £35, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCQQD_0kf9d2K800

Should the special person in your life be obsessed with soaps and smellies, this M&S pamper gift bag houses both skincare and home fragrance hailing from the Marks and Sparks apothecary calm collection.

Perfect for gifting your significant other, friends or family with some TLC this Valentine’s Day, the pampering bundle includes two mini bottles of prosecco (let’s hope they would be so kind as to share), a candle, hand wash, and hand lotion. Chocoholics won’t need to compromise either, as 12 gold swiss chocolate balls are thrown in for good measure.

Buy now

M&S pink grapefruit gin and tonic gift box: £38, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0igC_0kf9d2K800

If you think the way to their heart is a homemade G&T instead of bottles of prosecco and mountains of chocolate truffles, consider plumping for this pink grapefruit gin-and-tonic gift set. Arriving nestled inside a wooden crate, the gift does include a bundle of Swiss chocolate hearts but the main event is the distilled pink grapefruit gin, described by M&S as tangy and refreshing, paired with M&S light pink grapefruit tonic water.

Buy now

M&S Library of Scent seashells heart gift hamper: Was £60, now £42, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhEO3_0kf9d2K800

Brimming with Marks and Spencer Library of Scent home fragrances, secure this heart-shaped hamper for giftees who aren’t big on chocolates or boozy treats. Bringing the gift of relaxation and calm into their home, the scented selection is fragranced with white linen, lily, musk and amber notes. Nestled inside, you’re giftee will discover a reed diffuser, fragrance oil, room spray, a candle, wax melt burner and three heart-shaped votives. Secure the scented bundle while it’s on sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest voucher codes on chocolate and flowers, try the links below:

Our bumper guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her is your cheat sheet ahead of 14 February

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Ridley's Wreckage

Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy

Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy