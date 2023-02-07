M&S’s hampers and letterbox gifts are brimming with treats to delight loved ones this Valentine’s Day

Whether it’s the return of the Marks and Spencer love sausage – you really do have to see it to believe it – or the unveiling of its scrumptious-sounding Valentine’s Day meal deals for two, Marks & Spencer has been pulling out all the stops in time for Valentine’s Day this year.

If a Valentine’s Day gift for the people you love is still a very abstract idea (possibly involving a box of chocolates and a card from the petrol station), the supermarket is on hand with a wide variety of deluxe-looking Valentine’s Day bundles and gifts that are bound to delight.

While you can opt for something niche such as a personalised airpods case or three-course meal at the top of the Shard , hampers and letterbox gifts are a simple way to spoil the people you love with something they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves.

From heart-shaped bundles brimming with home fragrances to chocolate brownie gift boxes, hampers filled with sweet treats, pink prosecco and everything you need for a pink grapefruit G&T, needless to say, these bundles are perfect for sharing on 14 February and beyond.

If you have your heart set on a Valentine’s Day bundle for your partner, friends and family, here are some standout bundles to buy.

M&S sent with love pink fizz and chocolate gift box: £30, Marksandspencer.com

This shimmering selection looks very glittery and glam. A classic foodie and boozy option for Valentine’s Day, the gift includes one bar of single origin dark chocolate (which happens to be vegan) and a bar of single origin dark milk chocolate, nestled alongside marc de champagne truffles and, most likely the star of the show, a box of sparkling caramels. These sweet treats can then we washed down with a mini bottle of rosé prosecco. What’s not to love?

Buy now

M&S box of six brownies: £17, Marksandspencer.com

One for the chocoholics and sweet-treat fanatics this Valentine’s Day, this letterbox selection of brownies sounds like a sweet take on the Valentine’s Day chocolate tradition. Housed in a pretty pink and orange box, the chocolate baked treats include three Belgian dark-chocolate brownies topped with white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberry pieces, along with three chocolate brownies topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. Described by M&S as fudgy and decadent, you might be tempted to polish off the lot yourself.

Buy now

M&S with love hamper with champagne: £75, Marksandspencer.com

Send a foodie’s heart racing this Valentine’s Day with this sweet-treat and nibbles selection. Secure this hefty hamper and it will arrive complete with strawberry jam, chocolate truffles, dark-chocolate-and-ginger florentines, toasted marcona almonds and Italian hazelnut crème. All nestled inside a grey wicker basket, the selection also includes a bottle of Delacourt rosé champagne.

Buy now

M&S pamper gift bag: £35, Marksandspencer.com

Should the special person in your life be obsessed with soaps and smellies, this M&S pamper gift bag houses both skincare and home fragrance hailing from the Marks and Sparks apothecary calm collection.

Perfect for gifting your significant other, friends or family with some TLC this Valentine’s Day, the pampering bundle includes two mini bottles of prosecco (let’s hope they would be so kind as to share), a candle, hand wash, and hand lotion. Chocoholics won’t need to compromise either, as 12 gold swiss chocolate balls are thrown in for good measure.

Buy now

M&S pink grapefruit gin and tonic gift box: £38, Marksandspencer.com

If you think the way to their heart is a homemade G&T instead of bottles of prosecco and mountains of chocolate truffles, consider plumping for this pink grapefruit gin-and-tonic gift set. Arriving nestled inside a wooden crate, the gift does include a bundle of Swiss chocolate hearts but the main event is the distilled pink grapefruit gin, described by M&S as tangy and refreshing, paired with M&S light pink grapefruit tonic water.

Buy now

M&S Library of Scent seashells heart gift hamper: Was £60, now £42, Marksandspencer.com

Brimming with Marks and Spencer Library of Scent home fragrances, secure this heart-shaped hamper for giftees who aren’t big on chocolates or boozy treats. Bringing the gift of relaxation and calm into their home, the scented selection is fragranced with white linen, lily, musk and amber notes. Nestled inside, you’re giftee will discover a reed diffuser, fragrance oil, room spray, a candle, wax melt burner and three heart-shaped votives. Secure the scented bundle while it’s on sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest voucher codes on chocolate and flowers, try the links below:

Our bumper guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her is your cheat sheet ahead of 14 February