Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
Cerro Gordo supervisors set public hearing to sponsor bonds for Newman Catholic school renovations
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has set a public hearing on issuing up to $10 million of private school facility revenue bonds on behalf of the Newman Catholic schools in Mason City. County budget director Heather Mathre says the bonds will be used by...
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
❄Winter Storm Watch for Franklin and Butler counties❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in portions of east central into northeast Iowa.
Chamber’s Ag Breakfast Set and Award Nominations Open
MASON CITY, IA – The Chamber’s Ag Breakfast will be held from 8-10AM on Thursday, March 23 in the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center. Breakfast will begin at 8AM with made-to-order omelets served up by the Chamber’s Agribusiness Committee volunteers. Following breakfast, attendees will hear a keynote from fifth-generation Iowa Farmer Zack Smith, owner of the Stock Cropper. Stock Cropping is a.
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
Iowa Lt. Gov. Gregg pitches idea for helping improve rural medical emergency response
SHEFFIELD — Lt. Governor Adam Gregg was in Sheffield on Monday, speaking to a group of north-central Iowa community leaders, emergency management directors and medical responders about a state-sponsored pilot program to help address the state’s worsening problems with rural ambulance service. He says, Well look, I think...
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
Ask the Mayor — February 8, 2023 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
Mason City mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on AM-1300 KGLO on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Listen back to/download the program via the audio player below.
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
Mason City cardiologist says having a “broken heart” can be a real thing
MASON CITY — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everybody can be familiar with having a “broken heart”, but extreme stress and emotional situations can cause a condition known as broken heart syndrome. It impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart, temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.
Mason City man sentenced to jail time for assault at northeastern Mason City home
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to jail time after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home in 2020. A criminal complaint accused 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron. The complaint says the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip and other minor cuts to the face.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
Mason City man placed on probation after Clear Lake vandalism spree, awaits trial on firearm possession charges
MASON CITY — It’s probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to damaging property including a Corvette at two different locations in Clear Lake in October, and now he awaits trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A criminal complaint accused 24-year-old...
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
One dead, one injured in Bremer County crash
