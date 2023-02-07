Read full article on original website
You could receive an assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado
Up to $1044 could be available to millions of low-income residents in the United States through an assistance check. To do so, they must submit their application by the announced deadline.
broomfieldleader.com
Polis Administration continues to support small businesses in Colorado: OEDIT awards 56 access to capital grants
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE. Governor Polis and the Business Support division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that 56 grants have been awarded to small businesses in Colorado through the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program. These $5,000 grants will help small business owners across the state, from Morgan County to Alamosa County, implement financial practices that can help them secure loans and other forms of capital to grow their businesses.
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
Coloradans receive more than $40 million in support from Daniels Fund
The Daniels Fund distributed more than $63.8 million through nonprofit grants and student scholarships in 2022, according to a news release Monday. The private charitable foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The foundation has donated more than a billion dollars...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
pagosadailypost.com
Will Colorado’s New Free Preschool Program Shortchange Kids with Learning Challenges?
This story by Ann Schimke appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on February 6, 2023. As state leaders prepare to launch Colorado’s free preschool program next fall, some educators and advocates fear young children with disabilities will lose out under the new system. They say 3-year-olds could be rejected for a...
This Scam Has Lost Colorado Residents More Than $24 Million
From phishing to fraud to T-shirt trickery, there is no shortage of scams in Colorado. However, one scam is costing Centennial State residents exponential amounts of money — and this time of year is when it's at its worst. According to new research from Social Catfish, Colorado is the...
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
pagosadailypost.com
BIG PIVOTS: The Perfect Recipe for Decarbonizing Colorado? Part One
PHOTO: State Senator Steve Fenberg listened during a bill-signing ceremony in Boulder as Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a point. Photo by Allen Best. This story by Allen Best appeared on Big Pivots on February 6, 2023. We are sharing it in two parts. People have been stomping mad about...
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
coloradopolitics.com
Estimated 325,000 Coloradans will lose Medicaid with end of COVID-19 public health emergency
With the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency set to end in May, an estimated 325,000 Coloradans face losing Medicaid coverage. To put that number into perspective, Colorado enrolled 400,000 people in the first two years of the state’s Medicaid expansion in 2014. “The magnitude of transitioning that...
pagosadailypost.com
Rio Grande Forest Facing Drought, Beetles, Fire
This story by Danielle Prokop appeared on Colorado Newsline on February 6, 2023. The high alpine forests are a sickbed. Swathes of gray trees are bald on one side, with patches of russet needles fading into scraggly branches. Others show thick strips of bark sloughed off, revealing bleached trunks beneath.
actiontourguide.com
History of the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado
The Million Dollar Highway in Colorado was originally built by an entrepreneur named Otto Mears in the late 19th century. A former gold miner and Civil War vet, Mears moved to Colorado to run a wheat farm but was inspired to start building roads after struggling to transport his grain over the rough terrain of the mountains. He earned a living by building roads and applying for toll road charters, charging local travelers a few dollars every time they passed through. In 1882, Mears bought a controlling stake in a toll road company attempting to build a route between Ouray and Red Mountain Pass; that route would become the Million Dollar Highway.
Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement
Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
cobizmag.com
New Limits on Noncompete Agreements: What Colorado Employers Need to Know
When Colorado enacted its new noncompete agreements statute in August 2022, many employers expressed apprehension about what it would mean for their company and how to comply. Not only is the new law a dramatic departure from the old, but there are also serious financial penalties for violations. Even companies...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado legislators advance bill to stop metro district developers from buying own financing
Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a state House committee on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many years that a bill looking to restrict the practice...
KDVR.com
Black-footed ferret kits born
More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Colorado cities have some of the best economic outcomes for Black people. DJ Summers reports. SNAP benefits expiring. Those using SNAP benefits will lose roughly $95 a month.
