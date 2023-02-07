According to Tripadvisor, three of the world's 'best places to ski' are located in Colorado. On the company's list of the 20 'best places to ski' around the globe, Breckenridge ranked 11th and Vail ranked 17th – no big shocker there. What may come as a surprise to some Coloradans was Durango's even-higher rank of 10th. After all, while many Front Rangers and out-of-state tourists plan to take to the slopes in the Centennial State's Central Mountain region, this smaller ski city in southwest Colorado tends to go overlooked.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO