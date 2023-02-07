Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
SENIOR CENTER NEWS: Legal Services Presentation Next Wednesday
The Archuleta County community is invited to a public meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at 9:30am at the Pagosa Senior Center to listen to an overview on free legal services available for seniors in southwest Colorado and how to apply for Colorado Legal Services programs. There will be a Q&A session about the programs and resources available but no legal advice will be provided as part of this presentation.
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: ‘Landscape Project’… and a Gravel Pit… at Jackson Mountain, Part Three
Yesterday, in Part Two, we briefly discussed a potential gravel mining and crushing operation as part of the Jackson Mountain Landscape Project. The mine has been requested by Archuleta County, but the final determination about moving forward with the gravel pit — or, not moving forward — will be made by the U.S. Forest Service following the current NEPA (National Environmental Protection Act) process.
pagosadailypost.com
Judge Asked to Appoint Third-Party ‘Receiver’ in Health District Dissolution
San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), in coordination with Archuleta and La Plata counties, has filed an action requesting a judge appoint a third-party receiver to assist with the dissolution of SJBPH and the transition to single-county health agencies that will be operational on January 1, 2024. The receiver will serve to oversee the transition and assist with disposition of assets, liabilities and other financial components of the dissolution.
pagosadailypost.com
Application Period Now Open for LPEA Board Election
LPEA members interested in running for a seat on the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors are now welcome to apply at https://lpea.coop/2023-board-directors-election. To be considered, prospective candidates must submit all completed materials by 1pm on April 10, 2023. To be eligible to run for the LPEA Board...
Tripadvisor ranks Colorado mountain city on 2023 list of 'trending destinations'
Tripadvisor has published their 2023 list of 'trending' United States destinations and one Colorado spot was ranked among a total of 15 places. "From lesser-known cities to new escapes, these places are on the up and up. You heard it here first," wrote the publication about the list. Ranking 12th...
pagosadailypost.com
LIBRARY NEWS: Knowledge Bowl Debuts Today; Friends ‘Cabin Fever’ Book Sale on Saturday
A new ongoing event called Knowledge Bowl debuts today, Thursday, February 9 from 4-5pm for tweens and teens. Participants will form teams of up to six people to compete against each other by answering questions that cover a range of topics from math to spelling to pop culture. This free event is a fun way to test your wit, trivia and teamwork skills as you compete against other students.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Identity of body found in MV released
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department and the Rio Grande County Coroner have released the name of the man whose body was found in a yard in the 700 block of Clay Street on Feb. 2. The body of Edward "Jimmy" Quirova, 72, a long-time resident of...
3 of world's best places to ski are in Colorado, says Tripadvisor
According to Tripadvisor, three of the world's 'best places to ski' are located in Colorado. On the company's list of the 20 'best places to ski' around the globe, Breckenridge ranked 11th and Vail ranked 17th – no big shocker there. What may come as a surprise to some Coloradans was Durango's even-higher rank of 10th. After all, while many Front Rangers and out-of-state tourists plan to take to the slopes in the Centennial State's Central Mountain region, this smaller ski city in southwest Colorado tends to go overlooked.
pagosadailypost.com
Audubon Christmas Bird Count Logs 4,432 Sightings
Participants in the 123rd Christmas Bird Count (CBC), conducted on December 17, 2022, here in Archuleta County, logged 4,432 total observed birds, spanning 68 species. 76 participants logged some 31 miles on foot, 29 hours at feeders and 447 miles by car as they scoured a 15-mile diameter circle with the center point being the transfer station along County Road 500.
Comments / 0