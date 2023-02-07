Read full article on original website
Ballentine Family Fund Increases Grant Funding in SW Colorado
In 2022, the Ballantine Family Fund donated a record-setting amount to nonprofits across Southwest Colorado with the goal of enhancing life for all who live in the region. $334,500 was donated to organizations through a quarterly grant application process and additional Core Value grants. The Trustees of the Ballantine Family...
BIG PIVOTS: The Perfect Recipe for Decarbonizing Colorado? Part One
PHOTO: State Senator Steve Fenberg listened during a bill-signing ceremony in Boulder as Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a point. Photo by Allen Best. This story by Allen Best appeared on Big Pivots on February 6, 2023. We are sharing it in two parts. People have been stomping mad about...
Rio Grande Forest Facing Drought, Beetles, Fire
This story by Danielle Prokop appeared on Colorado Newsline on February 6, 2023. The high alpine forests are a sickbed. Swathes of gray trees are bald on one side, with patches of russet needles fading into scraggly branches. Others show thick strips of bark sloughed off, revealing bleached trunks beneath.
