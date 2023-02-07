Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMMUSD District offices on the move
School district officials are officially on the move as the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) begins shifting its offices to a new location on 4th Street. Officials affirmed Thursday that the new location will be up and running on Feb. 21 following a week of transition from the old location at 1651 16th St. to 1717 4th St.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness
The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Santa Monica Daily Press
From the street to housing: homeless outreach efforts in Downtown Santa Monica
Following this year’s annual Homeless Count on Jan 25 and in anticipation of the results in May, over the next few months the Santa Monica Daily Press will be taking a closer look at the efforts currently in place in the City to address homelessness. Through a series of articles, we’ll explore the network of available services, what’s working and what’s not, and what ideas are out there to better address the crisis going forward. Once a person falls into homelessness, the journey out is long and arduous. Through this series we’ll show what that journey looks like in Santa Monica: from the street to housing. This week, we’re focusing on outreach – the act of engaging individuals living on the street with the goal of connecting them to services – beginning with Downtown Santa Monica, the epicenter of the City’s homelessness crisis.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica History Museum Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families
The Santa Monica History Museum has announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Joey Chestnut seeks pistachio-eating world record at the Santa Monica Pier
Major League Eating and Wonderful® Pistachios have teamed up to host the “Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship” on World Pistachio Day, February 26, 2023. World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut and other top-ranked Major League Eating athletes will vie for a world record for pistachio-eating at the inaugural event taking place at 10 a.m. at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles has a chance to prove California can both reform police and reduce crime
Politics likes to force false choices: Clean environment or a healthy economy? National security or personal privacy? Safe communities or police reform?. That last one – the assumption that police reform and crime reduction are antithetical ideas – is baked into the national debate over the role and oversight of police. As is often the case, it’s being debated in Los Angeles, and the record that’s being made here may guide others.
