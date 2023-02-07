Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Country Receives TIER II Youth Award Club Recognized for Advocacy on Behalf of Youth

Read full article on original website
Related
pryorinfopub.com
Political Grandstanding or Poor Timing - You Be The Judge
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor's Economic Development Trust Authority held its February meeting on Monday of last week. The meeting included a lot of debate, which sometimes got heated. We took the week to see if we could unravel the rhetoric from the facts. The meeting started with a debate on...
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing a limited supply of heirloom seeds on Feb. 24 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops. “The Cherokee Nation seed bank is a vital link to our Cherokee homeland and helps us preserve pieces of our...
pryorinfopub.com
Pryor Public Schools Weekly Activities
PRYOR, Okla. – A look at the upcoming activities and events for Pryor Public Schools this week. HS –BASKETBALL – Glenpool – Home – Girls @ 6:00 / Boys @ 7:30 HS/JH. HS – BASKETBALL – Tahlequah – Away – Girls at 6:00 / Boys @ 7:30.
Comments / 1