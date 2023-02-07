ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 6 days ago

PASSAIC, NJ -  The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33.

Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech.

No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.

TAPinto.net

Southern Regional High School Defeats Phillipsburg 41-14 for NJ State Group V Championship

NEW BRUNSWICK - The Rams of Southern claimed the championship of the NJSIAA Group V tournament defeating Phillipsburg 41-14 on Sunday afternoon at Rutgers University. This is Southern fifth state championship in school history. The Rams won Group 4 title in 2005 and Group 5 titles captured in 2016, 2019, 2020 and now 2023.  Conor Collins and Cole Velardi recorded pins for the Rams.  215: Riley O'Boyle (S) md. Logan Kries  11-2 Hwt: John Wargo (P) md. Anthony Evangelista  9-1 106: Anthony Mason (S) md. Massimo Gonzalez  13-0 113: Attila Vigilante (S) d. Dawson McWilliams  12-5 120: Scottie Sari (S) md. Julian Ricci  19-7 126: Conor Collins (S) p. Kyle Beenders  0:54 132: Wyatt Stout (S) d. Gavin Hawk  5-2 138: Luke Geleta (P) md. David Ferrante  15-6 144: Hayden Hochstrasser (S) d. Patrick Day  10-4 150: Matt Henrich (S) tf Johnathon Roth  19-4 3:39 157: Nick Bennet (S) d. Liam Packer  3-1 SV 165: Cole Velardi (S) p. Hunter Cleaver  5:05 175: Connor Hille (P) d. Mitch Bivona  6-4 190: Caleb Rivera (P) d. Collin French  5-3
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Trounces Colonia, 63-43, in GMC Tournament Quarterfinals

EDISON, NJ -- The first two times the South Brunswick and Colonia boys basketball teams met this season, South Brunswick took an early lead, and then Colonia came back and won. When they met for a third time on a much bigger stage Sunday in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament quarterfinals, South Brunswick again took an early lead. But, this time, instead of Colonia rallying back, the Vikings pulled away and dominated the Patriots. Kalani Antoine scored 20 points and handed out three assists to lead seventh-seeded South Brunswick to a 63-43 victory over second-seeded Colonia at Middlesex County College. The Vikings...
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winter Track: Westfield Boys Win Sectional Title, Girls Take Second

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Westfield High School boys track and field team finished with 93 points and won the North, Group 4 state sectional title this past Saturday at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.  Westfield head coach Christopher Tafelski was proud of his boys’ efforts with a number of contributions. “The boys had a huge day,” he said. “We got a lot of contributions from all event areas: distance, sprints, throws and jumps. In all, we had 16 guys advance to the Group 4 State Championships next Saturday, which is the most qualifiers we’ve ever had in the history of our...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball – Jaiven Speights Scores 33 points in Win Over Keansburg; Team Qualifies for State Tournament

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Jaiven Speights had a huge game against Keansburg scoring 33 points in the 67-56 win on Saturday. The game remained close at halftime with the Panthers being up by only three points at the break. Roselle Park came out firing in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Keansburg 28-16, which gave them a 15-point lead. The Panthers were able to hold on for the win despite their opponent having a high scoring 4th quarter.   Every Panther player added to the scoring, including Djibril Ndiaye who put up 14 points. This team effort was especially important because this win puts the team into the NJSIAA State Tournament. Roselle Park wraps up their regular season this coming week with a game against Verona on Monday and a game against Bard on Tuesday.
KEANSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats Carteret, 66-64

CARTERET, NJ — Woodbridge High School junior Nadino Joseph scored 15 points to lead the Barrons to a 66-64 boys basketball victory over Carteret in a regular-season game on Friday. Sophomore Derek Anderson finished with 13 points for the Barrons (13-1), who outscored Carteret, 23-17, in the second quarter to take an eight-point halftime lead. Kendall Pala deposited 12 points and Micah Eason hit for 11 points for Woodbridge. Jayce Green had eight points in the victory. Andre Diaz of Carteret (9-13) led all scorers with 20 points. Tyrece Parrott had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists; and CG Opara totaled 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots for the Ramblers.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Matthew Miller's First-period Fall Clinches a 20-win Season for Bloomfield High Wrestling; Miller, Lizama and Marzano Each go 4-0 to Close out Regular Season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Matthew Miller provided the Bloomfield High wrestling fans a lot to cheer about when he connected on a first-period fall to clinch a 35-29 win over Rutherford in a quad match on Feb. 11, at The Pit. The Bengals swept the quad, also defeating Union, 45-24, and Belvidere, 60-13 to finish with a 21-10 record. It was the third time in Ryan Smircich's tenure as head coach that the Bengals eclipsed the 20 victory total for a regular season. Bloomfield will compete in the District 9 championships, at Nutley High, on Feb. 18. The top three wrestlers in each weight class...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Boys Basketball 'Fouls' Up Bid to Reach Morris County Tournament Final; 16-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 53-50 Loss

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Chatham's pressure defense has been the constant positive for the Cougars during their 16-game winning streak that took them into the Morris County Tournament semifinal vs. Delbarton. The defense was still a big plus for No. 3 seed Chatham in its matchup with No. 2 Delbarton on Saturday, but the one thing it couldn't defend was when the Green Wave went to the foul line. And that proved to be the difference as the Cougars had their winning streak snapped, 53-50, at the County College of Morris. Lincoln Zimmermann sank 14 of 16 free throws in the game in scoring a team-high 16...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeats Madison; 43-34

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team defeated Madison, 43-34, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Colonials had two victories by forfeit, Jack Myers won by technical fall at 138 pounds, Ricardo Nulman also won by tech fall at 150, JuanDavid Argueta pinned in 45 seconds at 157, Freddie Saxon pinned in 1:07 at 190, Robert Murphy pinned in 1:41 at 215 and Jayson Castro won by a 7-0 decision at 285 Morristown will wrestle in the Districts on Saturday February 18.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Boys And Girls Basketball Each Fall In Somerset County Tournament

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - The Bernards High boys and girls basketball teams each fell in their respective Somerset County Tournament first round contests on Saturday afternoon. Here is how each fared: Girls Despite receiving a game-high 18 points from Sydney Incarnato, the 11th-seeded Lady Mountaineers bowed to sixth-seeded Mount St. Mary, 50-43, in a SCT first round game in Watchung. Mount St. Mary (15-9), which will play at third-seeded Watchung Hills in a SCT quarterfinal, used a 20-12 fourth quarter effort to take control and earn the win. Bernards (15-7) were also led by Maggie Dolan (eight points), Aletha Reynolds (six points), Alex Paterno (six points)...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Winter Track: 10 Westfield Individuals, Relay Qualify for Group 4 State Championship

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Westfield High School girls track team qualified 10 individuals and a relay for Saturday’s Group 4 State Championships, scoring 45.5 points to place second in the team competition behind Piscataway Township. The Blue Devil girls were led by junior Sean O’Brien’s nine-point scoring effort in the 55-meter dash at the NJSIAA sectional in Toms River. She placed second at 7.30 and in 55-meter hurdles placed sixth with a time of 9.11, head coach Joe Berardi said. “We had a lot of nice performances but ultimately came up a little short,” Berardi said. “It’s a competitive section and stuff...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Football: Head Coach Johnson Steps Down

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Chuck Johnson has been the face of Ridgewood Maroons football for almost 40 years. Last Sunday, at the end of year team banquet, the legendary head coach decided to step back from the job he has had since 1984 and retire from Ridgewood football coaching duties. Due to a number of serious health issues that resulted in a hospital admission, Johnson has not coached the team full-time since 2019 when he helped the team to a strong 5-0 start. He took time to recover through the pandemic season of 2020 and in 2021, only to return to the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin HS boys, girls basketball advance in Somerset County Tournament on Sat.

SOMERSET, NJ - Defense, defense, defense. Offense, offense, offense. Both the Franklin High School girls and boys basketball teams won in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament on Saturday afternoon at home. And they did it in different ways. The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors won the first game of the double-header, 43-20, over 12th-seeded Immaculata. The fifth-seeded boys also beat 13th-seeded Bernards, 89-64, in the second game. Franklin girls (11-11) held Immaculata (11-13) scoreless in the first quarter. The Lady Warriors used a combination of a press, zone, and active hands to hold down the Spartans. Immaculata got on the glass and corralled...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Basketball Marches on to County Finals After Thrilling Win Over Mendham

RANDOLPH, NJ – Madison made history Saturday evening by advancing to the Morris County Finals for just the second time in program history after defeating Mendham 38-35 in the semifinal. The low scoring nature of Saturday night’s contest was evident right from the jump as Mendham held a slim 7-4 lead halfway through the first quarter. Madison struggled with turnovers in front of a raucous crowd and endured a long scoring drought in the opening eight minutes but was able to keep pace with the Minutemen trailing 12-8 after one. In the second quarter both teams had a hard time finding the...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Recap Phillipsburg advances to Group 5 State Final with win over Howell

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –Phillipsburg wrestling moves on to a rematch with Southern for the State Group 5 final after 'pinning and winning' against Howell 47-23 February 10, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School.   The Stateliners are continuing with coach Gentzle’s wish for the season, “Have Fun and Get Better”. Better indeed as the Liners continue to get better on the mat and even with six seconds left in a bout, they keep on working to win.   First six bouts, six pins. Starting out strong at 106, Massimo Gonzalez and Dawson McWilliams started the pace with pins. Howell responded with back-to-back falls from the Ortega brothers. With...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Bumped from Morris County Tournament Semifinals by Montville; Kowalski 1,000th Point for Mustangs

RANDOLPH, NJ -- There was definitely no charm to the third meeting with Montville as far as the Chatham girls basketball team was concerned.  The No. 3 seeded Cougars met No. 2 Montville for the third time this season in the Morris County Tournament semifinals in what was expected to be a down-to-the-wire finish after the NJAC rivals split two regular-season clashes that were decided by a combined total of six points. But on Friday night, Chatham ran into a determined senior class of Mustangs, sparked by point guard Grace Kowalski, who led all scorers with 21 points, including the 1,000th of her career,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Yes, Suh...Chatham Ice Hockey is Headed to the Mennen Cup Finals; Suh Return Sparks 4-3 Win; Ronan Curry Breaks Final Tie

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Isaac Suh hadn't played in a game for the Chatham boys ice hockey team since Dec. 15 because of a broken collarbone. But the sophomore made it look like he had never left during his return on Saturday night. The timing couldn't have been better for Chatham, which was missing its two top scorers who were out of town playing in a showcase game. Suh provided a spark right away with a goal on his very first shot in the opening period and helped set up Ronan Curry's winning goal in the third period (see below). Seniors Doyle...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Ends Season with Sweep at Verona Quad

VERONA, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept its final dual meet of the year defeating Verona 51-27, Whippany Park, 54-24, and Wayne Hills, 36-33 on Saturday in Verona.  The wins pushed the Aviators record in dual meets to 21-5 on the season. The match with Wayne Hills was won on the mats with Max Castro’s decision win at 190 pounds, giving Hasbrouck Heights 30-27 lead over the Patriots heading into the final two matches.   Wayne Valley scored a victory at 215 to take the lead momentarily, at 33-30, but without a wrestler for 285, Charles Tartaglia was awarded a forfeit victory giving...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Longtime Milltown Friends Go Head to Head in Greater Middlesex County Conference Basketball Tournament

METUCHEN, NJ - On February 9 there was a quarterfinal round berth at stake for the 13th seeded Spotswood High School and fourth seeded St. Joseph's of Metuchen High School on the court in the Greater Middlesex Conference Boys Basketball Tournament. With the stands packed with Chargers and Falcons fans, the two teams played their hearts out in a hard fought game. On the scoreboard, it was a thin margin of points between the two teams. When the final buzzer sounded, it was St. Joe's that would move on to the quarterfinals to face fifth seeded South Plaindfield High School. The Falcons...
METUCHEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Nate Rayan Runs U.S. No. 1 Time in 55M Hurdles at Varsity Classic

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Several of New Jersey's top athletes and teams threw down red-hot performances at the Varsity Classic on Monday night at the New York Armory. Nate Rayan of Scotch Plains-Fanwood, one of the state's biggest breakout stars this season, dropped the biggest bomb of the meet when the senior burned a US No. 1 time of 7.30 to win the boys 55-meter hurdles. And he did it without blocks!!! The 7.30 by Rayan, a big drop from his previous PR of 7.43 at the NJ Sec 2 Group 3 meet last Saturday, is No. 13 all-time in NJ history, and it knocked senior Charles Wall-Davis of Nansemond River of Virginia from the top of the national leaderboard. Wall-Davis ran 7.35 at the Virginia Showcase last month, which is now US No. 2. The improvement that Rayan has made since last year is nothing short of remarkable. Rayan come into this season with a 55 HH PR of 7.94 and last spring, his fastest time in the 110 HH was 15.05. Now he's the No. 1 ranked high school hurdler in the country! That's simply amazing! Related: Joint Motion Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week: Winter Track's Nate Rayan
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

