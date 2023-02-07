The trial of a man accused of killing one of his twin sons and abusing the other will begin Monday, Feb. 13, with jury selection. Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. stands accused of killing his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, who was less than a year old, in June of 2020, and abusing Deville's twin, Davale Ahmaad Middleton. He faces charges of first-degree murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO