Trial in infant's death set to start Monday
The trial of a man accused of killing one of his twin sons and abusing the other will begin Monday, Feb. 13, with jury selection. Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr. stands accused of killing his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, who was less than a year old, in June of 2020, and abusing Deville's twin, Davale Ahmaad Middleton. He faces charges of first-degree murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
Polk County Sheriff's Office arrests three in connection to drug overdose deaths
POLK COUNTY - The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced in a Feb. 10 news release that three drug dealers have been arrested and are awaiting trial for the deaths of three people due to drug overdoses. The arrests come after the Polk County Sheriff's Office's work with the Narcotics Unit.
