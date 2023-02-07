ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year

Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Warriors drop Steph Curry injury update right before NBA trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors released a Stephen Curry injury update prior to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, per Warriors PR on Twitter. “Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg on February 4 vs. Dallas, will […] The post Warriors drop Steph Curry injury update right before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team

San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl

The final preparations for Super Bowl 57 are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon. So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 […] The post Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 will be one for the ages and these statistics prove it

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII should be one of the more competitive championship games in recent memory. Sunday's matchup features two teams that have the same record, point totals and number of All-Pro players this season. pic.twitter.com/4BrtlZiZYx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, […] The post Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 will be one for the ages and these statistics prove it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl

While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs […] The post Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs

DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy drops crucial injury update that will please 49ers fans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is confident he’ll be fully healthy when the 2023 season rolls around in September. Purdy confirmed on Friday that he is set to undergo surgery in two weeks time. He also clarified that it’s not Tommy John surgery, so he should be able to start throwing in three months and be fully recovered come August, per Rob Maaddi of AP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Breece Hall drops astonishing take on injury-plagued rookie season

Prior to suffering a torn ACL, New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall looked to be one of the most dominant ball carriers in the NFL. Over seven games, Hall carried the ball a total of 80 times. He recorded 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for […] The post Breece Hall drops astonishing take on injury-plagued rookie season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall

Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago. Fields said the Bears have yet to tell […] The post Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props prediction and pick

Throughout the history of the Super Bowl, kickers and special team units have been tasked with bringing their team to glory simply based on their kicking foot. Both sides have stellar special team units, and each will play a huge role on their attempted path to victory. Let’s check out our Super Bowl LVII odds […] The post Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props prediction and pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
