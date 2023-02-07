Bill Prohibiting Immunization Considerations in Child Protection Cases Advances in Idaho Senate

Read full article on original website
Bill Requiring ‘Reasonable’ Rental Fees Clears Idaho Senate Committee
A new law that would require fees imposed on residential tenants to be reasonable and in an amount that is no greater than what was agreed to in a rental contract passed out of committee for amendments in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday. The members of the Senate Judiciary and...
Idaho Legislature Introduces Bill to ban Local Governments From Restricting Natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the...
Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures Consider Education Savings Accounts
Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account.
Attorney General From Idaho and 22 Other States Back Suit Seeking to Block Abortion Pill
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general representing nearly two dozen Republican states are backing a lawsuit that would remove the abortion pill from throughout the United States after more than two decades, eliminating the option even in states where abortion access remains legal. The state of Missouri filed its own brief...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Rep. Jamila Taylor touts, defends her bill to remedy housing discrimination in Washington state
Olympia– At a Monday afternoon press conference from the state capital, Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, explained the need for first-in-the-nation legislation she introduced in the House of Representatives that addresses the history of housing discrimination in Washington state. Funded by a $100 document recording assessment, House Bill 1474...
U.S. Senator Moran looks to aid veteran caregivers with RESPECT Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, started the month of February by introducing legislation to improve the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) by creating fair and commonsense processes for evaluating and assessing veterans who need a caregiver and providing additional support to caregivers themselves.
Rep. Joe Schmick Proposes Bill to Give Cap-and-Trade Rebates to Farmers
OLYMPIA - A state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers hit hard by Governor Jay Inslee's new climate policies. John Sattgast reports from Olympia. When the governor's cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods....
Federal law Caps Insulin Costs for low-Income Idahoans
As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin. A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.
Fighter Jets Deployed to Montana for 'Radar Anomaly' After Objects Shot Down Over Alaska and Yukon
The U.S. military deployed fighter jets to Montana Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace near the Canadian border when an unidentified object had been spotted. The Feb. 11 Montana event comes after U.S. fighter jets shot down unidentified flying objects (UFOs) earlier Saturday over the Yukon Territory and...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
High School Seniors Sought to Represent Idaho at 2023 National Youth Science Camp, Deadline to Apply is February 28
IDAHO - Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19 – July 12, 2023.
USDA Projects Farm Income Will Fall in 2023 After two Robust Years
WASHINGTON — After two strong years of growth, U.S. farm income is forecast to drop substantially in 2023 as commodity prices fall and expenses rise, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service reported Tuesday. And with food prices projected to rise into 2023, the nation’s producers will not...
U.S. shoots down unidentified ‘object’ over Lake Huron
WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. military has shot down a third unidentified flying object (UFO) in the past three days. There were multiple reports Sunday of a U.S. shoot down of an unidentified object over Lake Huron — including from members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, said...
