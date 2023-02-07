One of the more uncomfortable truths about corporate America is that it has become over bloated with managers who don’t do all that much. These people go to meetings. They sit in meetings. They say what other people are doing. Occasionally, they “put out a fire.” And for this job, they make good money. The setup, which exists throughout almost all sectors of the economy, from media to tech to car sales, is not the fault of any one manager. Presumably, a lot of these people were at one time good at something that was not managing, which is why they were awarded with a higher-paying job in which they no longer do the thing they were good at in the first place and instead go to a lot of meetings.

4 DAYS AGO