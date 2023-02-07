Elderly couple handed lifetime ban on owning animals after starving their Rottweilers

An elderly couple were given a lifetime ban on owning animals after starving their Rottweilers which had injuries from fighting .

George Todd, 71, and Mary Walton, 62, of Methil, Fife, admitted failing to provide an adequate diet and veterinary care to their Rottweilers, Beau, aged four, and Nala, two.

They were rapped by animal welfare investigators in 2017 but the Scottish SPCA was alerted to fears for their mutts last year.

Both dogs had injuries consistent with fighting and were starved and aggressive.

They were allowed to roam around a filthy room with a carving knife on the floor.

Todd and Walton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on January 17 where they received a lifetime ban on owning or keeping animals.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said, “The Scottish SPCA has previously removed animals from Todd and Walton’s care in 2017, and the couple were given a Procurator Fiscals warning.

“We attended the locus in June 2022 after receiving a report of dog neglect to our animal helpline.

“When we entered the property both dogs were in the kitchen, and when let out, they immediately began rummaging and licking anything that resembled a bowl.

“Nala was very lean in appearance and was very guarded in her behaviour.

“She bared her teeth to us and her owner.

“Beau was extremely thin. His ribs, hips and shoulder bones were protruding and his skull was distinctive through his skin indicating muscle loss.

“Todd and Walton confirmed that neither dogs were currently receiving veterinary care.

“When taken into the kitchen there was nowhere comfortable for the dogs to lie, no water available, and faeces and urine were smeared around the floor.

“A large carving knife lay on the ground.

“Due to the dogs’ aggressive behaviours we needed to wait for them to calm down, and then were able to remove them from the property and take them for a veterinary examination.

“Beau was found to be extremely underweight and had muscle sores on his pelvis from lying on hard surfaces.

“He also had healing wounds consistent with fighting on his ears and head.

“Nala was also found to be underweight and her behaviour made her difficult to examine as she was extremely guarded.

“She too had healing wounds on her head consistent with fighting.

“When offered food both dogs ate greedily, but they needed to be kept apart as both showed aggression when in close proximity.

“It was confirmed both dogs were caused unnecessary suffering due to lack of an adequate diet and veterinary care, which could have been prevented.

“We’re pleased that Mary Walton and George Todd received a lifetime ban on owning or keeping animals.

“The couple previously received a fiscal warning in 2017, and we are glad that this outcome will prevent further harm to animals in their care.

“If anyone is concerned about an animal, they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”