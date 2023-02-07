Read full article on original website
Related
‘World’s Biggest Troll Collab’ Is Ready for Nintendo to Ban Their Mario Maker Levels
Tomorrow, a level collection for Super Mario Maker 2 dubbed Super Wagon World will be released. Dubbed “the world’s biggest troll collab” and a “tribute to the history of trolling in Mario Maker,” Super Wagon World comes from a collection of designers from the still-vibrant Mario Maker community calling themselves The Banned Wagon. They also have a prediction: within 48 hours, the level pack will be removed from the game by Nintendo.
THIS WEEK ONLINE: Vaping is... Bad for you?
You’re reading This Week Online, VICE Australia’s runsheet of shit you probably missed, or should have seen, this week. Subscribe here to get it straight in your inbox, every week. "Ari" here, welcoming you back to This Week Online. This week was purple. I can't explain why, just...
CYBER: Voice Generating-AI Is Now the Plaything of 4Chan
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. AI has made the voice of Emma Watson say some very strange things, and 4Chan is to blame. But trolls playing with new machine-learning tools aren’t the only villain in this story. Actors are being asked to sign away the rights to their own voice for the purposes of AI reconstruction.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
120K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0