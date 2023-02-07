ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Memorial Drive SE and Moreland Avenue SE after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Black History Month exhibit opens at Gwinnett County library

Publix officials bring Super Bowl themed snacks to our Atlanta News First morning show on Saturday. A new Black History Month celebration of art exhibit is set to open Saturday afternoon at the Gwinnett County Public Library. Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Updated: 16...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime. “Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Power restored for many in north Georgia

Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tree topples onto several cars in Tucker condo community

Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Alleged "witch doctor" charged with rape

Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week's earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Owl removed from Agnes Scott College library after 4 days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Agnes Scott College, a private women’s college in metro Atlanta, says the “flightmare” inside the McCain Library is over. A barred owl took up residence in the library earlier this week. The school was forced to close the library until the owl could be removed.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March. Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.
CHAMBLEE, GA

