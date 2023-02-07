Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian walking on busy Atlanta intersection struck and killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Memorial Drive SE and Moreland Avenue SE after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. According to investigators, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black History Month exhibit opens at Gwinnett County library
Publix officials bring Super Bowl themed snacks to our Atlanta News First morning show on Saturday. A new Black History Month celebration of art exhibit is set to open Saturday afternoon at the Gwinnett County Public Library. Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Updated: 16...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime. “Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Power restored for many in north Georgia
Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials. Republic Lounge closes its doors after co-owner shot and killed. Updated: 4 hours ago. Republic Lounge has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
Arolyn Shakoor was first diagnosed with breast cancer at 38, then again at 50, she couldn’t believe it. Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. Metro Atlanta leaders need your help saving lives. Cobb County health officials said more than...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. arolyn Shakoor was first diagnosed with breast cancer at 38, then again at 50, she couldn’t believe it. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. Metro Atlanta leaders need...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tree topples onto several cars in Tucker condo community
Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Updated: 16 hours ago. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Alleged "witch doctor" charged with rape
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Owl removed from Agnes Scott College library after 4 days
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Agnes Scott College, a private women’s college in metro Atlanta, says the “flightmare” inside the McCain Library is over. A barred owl took up residence in the library earlier this week. The school was forced to close the library until the owl could be removed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing woman from Clayton County on Friday. 39-year-old Clarissa Griffith was last seen at 10395 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro on Friday. According to police, Griffith suffers from schizophrenia, manic depression, and multi-personality. Griffith is described...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chamblee offers amnesty for failure to appear fines
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee is offering an amnesty program for traffic citations and failure to appear warrants in March. Anyone with a traffic citation or failure to appear warrant can go to the Chamblee Municipal Court at 4445 Buford Hwy from March 1 to March 31 to pay their fines. If the fines are paid in full, any contempt fees are waived.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woodstock police officer’s kind gesture earns him a visit from Surprise Squad
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody wants to run out of gas, especially somewhere as busy as metro Atlanta. However, that’s exactly what happened to Erin Ruszkowski’s mother Robin a few weeks ago. “So, my mom is in the middle of Highway 92, she’s blocking the light,”...
Comments / 0