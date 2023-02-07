Read full article on original website
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
6 artists who don't deserve their 2023 Grammy Awards — sorry
Multiple awards were handed to the wrong artists on Sunday, including album of the year, which went to Harry Styles.
Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023
Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
John Lennon Revealed The Beatles Song That Was Written During Two Separate Acid Trips
John Lennon experimented with psychedelic drugs, and two acid trips led to the creation of one of The Beatles’ strangest songs
Madonna responds to 'ageism' after comments on her appearance at the Grammys
Madonna called out ageism in response to photos where some commented that the she was “unrecognizable” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Elle
Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer
Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Wackiest Grammys Red Carpet Look
Twain, who wasn't nominated in tonight's ceremony, arrived in a black and white Harris Reed outfit that some social media users couldn't help but discuss.
goldderby.com
Top 14 songs of the 1980s ranked
What were the biggest hit songs of the 1980s? The decade was dominated by dance songs, traditional ballads and pure rock hits. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard. Disco still reigned as the decade began, with KC and...
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
NME
Madonna addresses critics of her Grammys appearance: “Caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny”
Madonna has addressed the criticism she’s received following her recent appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, describing the backlash as evidence of a “world that refuses to celebrate women [past] the age of 45”. The singer appeared at the ceremony on Sunday (February 5) to present the...
Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023
Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
Taylor Swift Stuns on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet In a Sparkling, Midnight Blue Dress After Winning Best Music Video
Always on theme. Taylor Swift wore a midnight blue outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli design. She wore a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves and shoulder pads that were […]
EW.com
New Whitney Houston album I Go to the Rock to include 6 unreleased gospel songs
Whitney Houston's legacy will live on in a new posthumous album filled with songs from the late icon's favorite genre. Houston's estate revealed news of the record — titled I Go to the Rock — Thursday on Good Morning America. The LP will include six previously unreleased tracks, all of which feature her "singing her first love: gospel songs," per GMA's Lara Spencer.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
guitar.com
The guitar world mourns the passing of Television frontman Tom Verlaine
The guitar world is mourning the passing of Television co-founder and frontman Tom Verlaine, who died Saturday (28 January) at the age of 73. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s former partner Patti Smith, confirmed in a press release that the musician died peacefully “after a brief illness”, while “surrounded by close friends”.
The ultimate all-star tribute to Jeff Beck: only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Iron Maiden, Neil Young, Those Damn Crows, Uriah Heep, Stranglers, Mike Oldfield, Kings X, Steve Vai, Ry Cooder, Skindred and more
My 21st Century Blues
In the UK, even those who have never heard of RAYE have undoubtedly heard her songs. Signed to Polydor at 17, RAYE (real name Rachel Keen) spent several years writing topline after topline with EDM producers like David Guetta and Joel Corry, achieving six Top 20 hits that have soundtracked the oiled-up abs of many a Love Island pool party scene. Behind the scenes, she lent her songwriting skills to Charli XCX, Little Mix, and even Beyoncé (for “Bigger,” from The Lion King: The Gift). But Keen grew fed up writing songs that didn’t reflect her as a person. Her label refused to fund her full-length debut until she hit their benchmark for success, and she had become obsessed with tracking streaming data and chart positions, trapped in a cycle of one-off collaborations and EP releases. In June 2021, she decided to blow it all up. “I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014,” she tweeted, “and haven’t been allowed to put out one album.” Shortly afterwards, RAYE and Polydor went their separate ways.
Harry Styles' Dancers Address Performance Mishap at 2023 Grammys
Watch: Harry Styles Praised by One Direction Bandmates After His Grammy Wins. Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals. After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out, revealing that they had to overcome a major stage mishap during the live show.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Pink Floyd
From rappers to their fellow rock stars to musical composers, Pink Floyd’s catalog has been reworked countless times over the years. The group’s experimental tendencies have resulted in many meandering soundscapes primed and ready for interpolation. From Salt-N-Pepa to Wiz Khalifa, find four songs that you didn’t know borrowed from Pink Floyd below.
