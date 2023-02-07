ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
American Songwriter

Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023

Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
Elle

Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer

Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
goldderby.com

Top 14 songs of the 1980s ranked

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1980s? The decade was dominated by dance songs, traditional ballads and pure rock hits. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard. Disco still reigned as the decade began, with KC and...
Loudwire

Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’

On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

New Whitney Houston album I Go to the Rock to include 6 unreleased gospel songs

Whitney Houston's legacy will live on in a new posthumous album filled with songs from the late icon's favorite genre. Houston's estate revealed news of the record — titled I Go to the Rock — Thursday on Good Morning America. The LP will include six previously unreleased tracks, all of which feature her "singing her first love: gospel songs," per GMA's Lara Spencer.
guitar.com

The guitar world mourns the passing of Television frontman Tom Verlaine

The guitar world is mourning the passing of Television co-founder and frontman Tom Verlaine, who died Saturday (28 January) at the age of 73. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s former partner Patti Smith, confirmed in a press release that the musician died peacefully “after a brief illness”, while “surrounded by close friends”.
Pitchfork

My 21st Century Blues

In the UK, even those who have never heard of RAYE have undoubtedly heard her songs. Signed to Polydor at 17, RAYE (real name Rachel Keen) spent several years writing topline after topline with EDM producers like David Guetta and Joel Corry, achieving six Top 20 hits that have soundtracked the oiled-up abs of many a Love Island pool party scene. Behind the scenes, she lent her songwriting skills to Charli XCX, Little Mix, and even Beyoncé (for “Bigger,” from The Lion King: The Gift). But Keen grew fed up writing songs that didn’t reflect her as a person. Her label refused to fund her full-length debut until she hit their benchmark for success, and she had become obsessed with tracking streaming data and chart positions, trapped in a cycle of one-off collaborations and EP releases. In June 2021, she decided to blow it all up. “I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014,” she tweeted, “and haven’t been allowed to put out one album.” Shortly afterwards, RAYE and Polydor went their separate ways.
E! News

Harry Styles' Dancers Address Performance Mishap at 2023 Grammys

Watch: Harry Styles Praised by One Direction Bandmates After His Grammy Wins. Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals. After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out, revealing that they had to overcome a major stage mishap during the live show.
American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Pink Floyd

From rappers to their fellow rock stars to musical composers, Pink Floyd’s catalog has been reworked countless times over the years. The group’s experimental tendencies have resulted in many meandering soundscapes primed and ready for interpolation. From Salt-N-Pepa to Wiz Khalifa, find four songs that you didn’t know borrowed from Pink Floyd below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy