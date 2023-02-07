Read full article on original website
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $38,000 in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 220 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)
Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile. (Get Rating) Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank...
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
