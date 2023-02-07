Read full article on original website
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji Desir
On January 29, 2023, the Midland Police Department announced they needed help from the public in locating the parents or guardians of an unidentified boy. The young man was found, alone, near Ward and Shandon Avenue in Midland, Texas. He is non-verbal and unable to communicate where he lives. The young man is estimated to be between the age of 13-17 years old.
Police: Texas mother left her children home alone for 2 months
ROMAN FOREST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Roman Forest police are searching for a mother who they say left her young children home alone for nearly two months late last year.On Nov. 14, 2022, police said a concerned father reported that his 12-year-old daughter had been home alone with her three-year-old brother since Sept. 28.Police said the father, who lives out of state, "immediately" flew in from California when he was informed that his child's mother, Raven Yates, had been seen in Alabama without her children. He said he then realized the children were home alone because his daughter had asked him regularly to send food.The children were not registered in school, police said, and didn't have much access to food or medical supplies while alone. They are now safe with a family member.Police said Yates is believed to be in the Mobile, Alabama area and ask anyone with information to contact them.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
6-year-old boy who shot his teacher previously said he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, report says
The Washington Post obtained text messages from school employees, which revealed alarming details about the boy's behavior before the shooting.
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery
The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Two children kidnapped for 11 months by their mother are ‘still in shock’ after being found in supermarket
Two children who were missing for nearly a year after allegedly being kidnapped by their mother are “still in shock” a week after authorities found them in a supermarket, according to their father.Blake Gilley, 38, told NBC News that his 12-year-old son Adrian and 11-year-old daughter Brooke had been kept out of school and discouraged from interacting with anyone in the 11 months since they vanished. “It is an understatement to say I was terrified and freaked out,” Mr Gilley told NBC News after an emotional reunion with the children last week. Adrian and Brooke were reported missing from...
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans
On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Son opens up after woman in Georgia identified as his mom, 37 years after she vanished in Florida
Cutting edge DNA testing and multiple law enforcement agencies who were determined to solve a three decades-old mystery got the news they were looking for in October 2022. A private lab out in Texas, called Othram, was able to create a DNA profile on human remains taken from a "Jane Doe" who died back on June 1, 1985.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
