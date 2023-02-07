ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

California’s new pesticide notifications might not shield farmworkers

Editor’s note: This story is the second of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. Read the first story here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg wrestling smothered by Southern’s stingy defense in Group 5 championship

The Phillipsburg wrestling team not only left Rutgers empty handed, it headed home from Piscataway reeling from another lopsided defeat to Southern Regional. When all was said and done at Jersey Mike’s Arena Sunday afternoon the Stateliners, just as they had in their first meeting with Southern, a 42-12 loss back on Jan. 19, won only four bouts and never manufactured the match-changing moments that had been a staple of past postseason runs.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win

Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy