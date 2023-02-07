Read full article on original website
Shapiro took office with strong mandate to help Pa.’s workers. It’s time to deliver. | Opinion
Gov. Josh Shapiro took office last month with a strong mandate after Pennsylvania voters helped him trounce his opponent, Doug Mastriano, in November. Now, we’re looking for him to deliver for the working people that put him there. During the campaign season, Shapiro rightfully stood firm in opposing the...
Civil, divorce trials suspended in Warren, 5 more N.J. counties because of judge shortage
Most civil and divorce trials in six New Jersey counties will soon be suspended until further notice as the state continues to be plagued by a high number of judicial vacancies, the state’s chief justice announced Tuesday. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner also warned that halting cases in other parts...
Bridgewater Commons fight was a year ago. Why are officials delaying release of probe, AG asks.
A long-promised report on a mall fight between teenagers that went viral after police handcuffed the Black teen but not the other participant is being held up by Bridgewater Township officials, New Jersey’s attorney general said Friday. The February 2022 incident at Bridgewater Commons sparked more than a thousand...
Cheaper natural gas is forecast. Will the Lehigh Valley’s utility bills drop?
Lehigh Valley electricity-supply rates from Met-Ed and PPL Electric Utilities, for customers who don’t shop for a competitor, rose about 38% in December from mid-year, amid what the U.S. Energy Information Administration described as “volatile” wholesale electricity prices in 2022. Natural gas customers with UGI Utilities Inc....
Blame River Pointe opponents for your tax increases in Upper Mount Bethel | Opinion
Recently, the Board of Supervisors in Upper Mount Bethel Township announced a property tax increase that will raise taxes by 2 mills or 30.8% for the average property owner in the town. This increase is just a stepping stone to get the township to the 4 mills it needs. The...
A chance to learn about those who lived in the Lehigh Valley long before European settlers
The Lenape are the indigenous people of Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. There are those whose mission is to keep their heritage and culture alive.
Thief takes $3K worth of over-the-counter meds from Lehigh Valley CVS
A woman walked into a Lehigh County CVS earlier this month and walked out with $3,000 worth of over-the-counter medication, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers are looking for the thief who took the medication the evening of Feb. 5 at the CVS off Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township. She...
Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states
Wawa is offering free coffee of any size at its 503 convenience stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl. Patrons can grab their free cup of coffee anytime on Sunday, Feb. 12 until 6:30 p.m. until kickoff for...
Lehigh Valley weather: Slight chance of rain mixing with snow to cap Super Bowl Sunday
The AccuWeather forecast for Super Bowl Sunday features a daytime high of 77, with times of sun and clouds — in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for their second Super Bowl victory in five years. In the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service forecasts cloudy...
California’s new pesticide notifications might not shield farmworkers
Editor’s note: This story is the second of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. Read the first story here.
Where were you for the Storm of ’03? Amid low-snow season, let’s recall a top 5 one-day snowfall | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
One storm can change a winter from average to extraordinary. We don’t know if it will happen this year with a dearth of seasonal snow and a generally unfavorable forecast. But it did happen 20 years ago this week.
Athletes take to the slopes at Special Olympics New Jersey’s Winter Games (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. Special Olympics New Jersey athletes gathered at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon on Feb. 6 and 7 for the snow...
Phillipsburg wrestling smothered by Southern’s stingy defense in Group 5 championship
The Phillipsburg wrestling team not only left Rutgers empty handed, it headed home from Piscataway reeling from another lopsided defeat to Southern Regional. When all was said and done at Jersey Mike’s Arena Sunday afternoon the Stateliners, just as they had in their first meeting with Southern, a 42-12 loss back on Jan. 19, won only four bouts and never manufactured the match-changing moments that had been a staple of past postseason runs.
Warren Hills wrestling can’t climb out of early deficit in Group 3 final loss to Delsea
In order to capture its first state championship since 1997, the Warren Hills wrestling team knew it needed a vast improvement from its first meeting this year with Delsea. In that 39-15 loss back on Jan. 21, the Blue Streaks won five bouts with no bonus points against the defending Group 3 champion Crusaders.
Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win
Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
Saucon Valley boys basketball triumphs in return to league playoffs; Wilson’s Gibson hits 1,000
Jake Albert and the rest of the seniors on Saucon Valley High School’s boys basketball team have experienced some lean years. So, when the Panthers got the opportunity to compete in their first league playoff game in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, they made the most of it.
