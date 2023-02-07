The Phillipsburg wrestling team not only left Rutgers empty handed, it headed home from Piscataway reeling from another lopsided defeat to Southern Regional. When all was said and done at Jersey Mike’s Arena Sunday afternoon the Stateliners, just as they had in their first meeting with Southern, a 42-12 loss back on Jan. 19, won only four bouts and never manufactured the match-changing moments that had been a staple of past postseason runs.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO