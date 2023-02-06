ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Media: Wooster Symphony Orchestra to Perform Piece Composed by Anna-Louise Walton ’14, Bargain Hunter Reports

The Wooster Symphony Orchestra will perform The Arrival, a piece composed by Anna-Louise Walton ’14, during its concerts on February 10 and 11, the Bargain Hunter reports. Walton majored in music and began composing formally during her junior year. She has since gone on to study composition at Kunstuniversität Graz and is currently a candidate for a doctorate in musical arts at Columbia University.
In the Media: Chanah Haigh ’23 Explores Warehouses’ Impact on Nearby Residents in Fontana Herald News Op-Ed

In an op-ed for the Fontana Herald News, Chanah Haigh ’23 explores how warehouses impact the quality of life for residents of Fontana. “In Fontana and other Inland cities, city councils approve warehouse projects over community objections, allowing industrial uses to encroach on the lives and lungs of residents,” Haigh writes. “. . . The controversies, disagreements, and policy changes around warehouses in Fontana point out the clear need for meaningful community engagement within the planning process, as required by California and federal law.”
