In an op-ed for the Fontana Herald News, Chanah Haigh ’23 explores how warehouses impact the quality of life for residents of Fontana. “In Fontana and other Inland cities, city councils approve warehouse projects over community objections, allowing industrial uses to encroach on the lives and lungs of residents,” Haigh writes. “. . . The controversies, disagreements, and policy changes around warehouses in Fontana point out the clear need for meaningful community engagement within the planning process, as required by California and federal law.”

