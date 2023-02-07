ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Electric bicycle and e-motorcycle company SONDORS slashes IPO price… again

When we first reported that the Southern California-based electric bicycle and motorcycle company SONDORS was preparing for an IPO late last year, the company was expecting to hit a $10 per share price point in the $20M offering. But that number has since been revised to an estimate of $4-6 per share.
Weird Alibaba: Would you buy a 50 hp electric UTV from China to save money?

In this week’s dive into the deep end of the Alibaba pool, we’ve floated back to the surface with an interesting looking electric UTV designed for flying fast over rugged terrain. It may not compete with the best offerings currently found in the industry, but neither do most of the vehicles we dredge up for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column.
Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again

Tesla is again adjusting pricing for its electric vehicle in the US – making it the fourth time in just over a month. It’s starting to be difficult to keep up with Tesla’s price changes lately. As we previously reported, Tesla started the month by implementing drastic...
Subaru again recalls 1,182 Solterras because… the wheels could fall off

Subaru has issued another recall on its first electric car, the Solterra, due to undertorqued hub bolts, related to the previous recall which encompassed both the Solterra and bZ4X. 1,182 cars are affected, and Subaru has told owners not to drive their cars until the issue can be resolved. Subaru...
Tesla’s important Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update is delayed again

Tesla’s important Full Self-Driving Beta v11 software update is delayed again as the automaker appears to have serious issues shipping it. Tesla FSD Beta v11 is both an exciting and scary step as it is supposed to merge Tesla’s FSD and Autopilot highway stacks. FSD Beta enables Tesla...

