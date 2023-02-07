Read full article on original website
Electric bicycle and e-motorcycle company SONDORS slashes IPO price… again
When we first reported that the Southern California-based electric bicycle and motorcycle company SONDORS was preparing for an IPO late last year, the company was expecting to hit a $10 per share price point in the $20M offering. But that number has since been revised to an estimate of $4-6 per share.
This new 30 mph folding e-bike has one of the largest batteries in the industry
The new FW11 electric bike has a lot going for it. It’s fast. It’s a two-seater. But perhaps the most remarkable part is just how massive the battery is, offering more range than almost any other retail e-bike. The battery on most e-bikes is somewhere in the 500-700Wh...
Weird Alibaba: Would you buy a 50 hp electric UTV from China to save money?
In this week’s dive into the deep end of the Alibaba pool, we’ve floated back to the surface with an interesting looking electric UTV designed for flying fast over rugged terrain. It may not compete with the best offerings currently found in the industry, but neither do most of the vehicles we dredge up for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column.
First electric concrete mixer truck unveiled by Volvo Trucks paves way for sustainable construction
Who says EVs can’t haul? Volvo Trucks delivered the first fully electric heavy-duty concrete mixer truck to CEMEX this week, paving the way toward sustainable construction. Volvo Trucks is leading the charge to bring zero-emission heavy-duty electric vehicles to the markets that need them most. Best known for its...
Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again
Tesla is again adjusting pricing for its electric vehicle in the US – making it the fourth time in just over a month. It’s starting to be difficult to keep up with Tesla’s price changes lately. As we previously reported, Tesla started the month by implementing drastic...
Subaru again recalls 1,182 Solterras because… the wheels could fall off
Subaru has issued another recall on its first electric car, the Solterra, due to undertorqued hub bolts, related to the previous recall which encompassed both the Solterra and bZ4X. 1,182 cars are affected, and Subaru has told owners not to drive their cars until the issue can be resolved. Subaru...
Tesla’s important Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update is delayed again
Tesla’s important Full Self-Driving Beta v11 software update is delayed again as the automaker appears to have serious issues shipping it. Tesla FSD Beta v11 is both an exciting and scary step as it is supposed to merge Tesla’s FSD and Autopilot highway stacks. FSD Beta enables Tesla...
