I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Credit Suisse records biggest loss since 2008

Swiss bank Credit Suisse recorded its largest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis. In 2022, the company lost nearly $8 billion. Company officials said they're preparing for another “substantial” loss this year due to restructuring charges.

