King of the Hammers started in 2007 as a single, fun, and challenging day of off-roading between a dozen friends who had decided to do a single big race through all the steep, rocky trails they knew in Johnson Valley in the mighty Mojave Desert north of Los Angeles. Now the event has festooned into a two-week-long celebration of off-road racing that includes over 1000 registered competitors piloting everything from motorcycles to side-by-sides to purpose-built rock machines built to blast over boulders and rocket across dry lake beds with equal ability. By our count, there were a total of nine different events, some with multiple sub-races and qualifying.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO