In the new series What I Loved Yesterday, Harper's Bazaar editors highlight one standout look from the previous day at New York Fashion Week. If you follow a zillion nostalgic fashion social media accounts like unforgettablerunway and defunctfashion, as I and many other fashion freaks do, you’ve surely noticed that runway shows in the 1990s had a lot more attitude. Models would pause mid-runway and spin around, or linger at the photographer pit and strike multiple poses, or take off a jacket mid-strut to show off the neckline of a dress. Seeing footage of a Chanel or Versace show from that era can feel jarring and exciting, and the posts are often packed with commenters longing for those theatrical, personality-driven shows. Why, they often ask, don’t runway shows ask models to express themselves this effusively today?

6 HOURS AGO