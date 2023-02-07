Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
23 Pieces BAZAAR Editors Are Wearing in Their Best New York Fashion Week Outfits
New York Fashion Week invitations can come with anything from faux takeout order bags (Area) to sloping personalized calligraphy (Coach). What they don't come with are dress codes. Still, BAZAAR editors have selecting New York Fashion Week outfits each season down to a science. We often love our runway circuit looks so much, we wear them again for our off-season days at the office—sometimes, just days after the shows end.
Harper's Bazaar
How the Luar Show Became New York Fashion Week's Crowning Finale
On a recent afternoon in Sunset Park’s Industry City, the fashion designer Raul Lopez—whose brand, Luar, is his first name spelled backwards—was in the midst of planning his Fall 2023 collection. In his small office, where he sits with two assistants, paisley fabrics and pinstripes were stuffed neatly onto two clothing racks. The room smelled good, like honey and musk. On the wall behind the desk were pinned a few papers—“Time flies when you’re traumatized,” scribbled on an index card—and a pair of ladylike leather gloves.
Harper's Bazaar
Fashion highlights from the 2023 Brit Awards
The stars descended on the O2 Arena in London last night to celebrate the last 12 months in music at the annual Brit Awards, which this year was celebrating its 30th anniversary. And, as usual, there was plenty of head-turning style on display. Lizzo, who also performed on the night,...
Harper's Bazaar
Lady Phoebe Steals the Show on You Season 4
Each new season of You—the Netflix psycho-thriller starring Penn Badgley as the infamous and obsessive Joe Goldberg—introduces us to a whole new array of regulars in his life, since his habit of murder tends to leave him on a constant run. From New York to Los Angeles and the suburbs outside of it, the latest season hauls us to London, where Joe transforms himself into Jonathan Moore, a literature professor at a local college.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Looks Groovy in Balmain to (Virtually) Accept Her BRIT Awards
Beyoncé has continued her streak of "Renaissance Couture" award show ensembles. The superstar made a virtual appearance at the BRIT Awards yesterday, receiving her awards for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year for "Break My Soul." Though she didn't make the trip to London's O2 Arena in person, she put together a '70s-inspired custom look for the speech, courtesy of Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Harper's Bazaar
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Are a Cool Father-Daughter Duo at the Super Bowl
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter are among the celebs in the Super Bowl stands. The legendary rapper and his 11-year-old were photographed ahead of the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as they were standing on the field among other celebs. In the pics, Jay-Z smiles as he wraps his arm around Blue's shoulders, while the rapper wears a black-and-gray game day hoodie from his record label Roc Nation.
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox's Party Look Includes a Plunging Bodysuit and Hip Cutouts
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox showed some skin in innovative ways with her latest party look. The Jennifer's Body actor and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona, last...
Harper's Bazaar
The shocking true story behind new film Women Talking
Out this month, the extraordinary and star-studded film Women Talking has already attracted a huge amount of awards buzz – not least as one of the 10 nominees for best picture at the 2023 Oscars. Starring Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara, the premise of Women...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at the Super Bowl
Rihanna is going to be a mom of two! A representative for The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the happy news. Fans were convinced that Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her explosive Super Bowl Halftime performance. At the start of the show, as Rihanna descended onto the field from a floating stage, she opened her red-hot tracksuit to reveal a seemingly growing baby bump, and promptly rubbed her stomach.
Harper's Bazaar
Rodarte’s Cobweb Knits Reminded Me Why I Love Fashion
It’s been a few seasons since Rodarte showed at New York Fashion Week, and Laura and Kate Mulleavy’s witchy dreamscapes have been sorely missed. Kicking off the official start to the Fall 2023 season yesterday, the Californian sisters went big, filling the former Williamsburg Savings Bank—a grand Classical Revival structure complete with frescoed dome and mosaic marble floors—with a silver banquet mise en scène and so much Gothic prettiness.
Harper's Bazaar
Why Did King Charles Laugh in Reaction to a Fan Asking Him to "Bring Back Harry"?
King Charles has yet to comment publicly on Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, but that hasn't stopped royal fans from asking the British monarch about his son. While on a walkabout greeting fans at the University of East London on Wednesday, February 8, one person shouted, "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?" King Charles, who seemingly didn't hear the first part of the remark, said "Who?" When the fan clarified, saying, "Harry, your son," Charles laughed and kept walking.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Cropped Turtleneck with Ripped Sweatpants
Jennifer Lopez's latest off-duty look brings a surprising denim trend to the world of athleisure. The superstar was spotted heading to an LA dance studio in an elevated spin on her signature workout look. The "Jenny From the Block" singer looked cozy in a cropped knit sweater, featuring a loose turtleneck, and a pair of white drawstring joggers with distressed patches and two knee-baring holes. She also added a pair of black high-waisted bike shorts, which peeked over the waist of the sweats.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Made Super Bowl History in Sneakers You Can Actually Shop
Rihanna's triumphant comeback performance at Super Bowl LVII checked every box on her fans' wishlists: She sang all her hits ("Work," "Umbrella," and "Diamonds" included), brought a "surprise guest" (also known as announcing her second pregnancy), and kicked off a second inspiring maternity style streak. About Rihanna's history-making halftime show...
Harper's Bazaar
Quinta Brunson Is Crushing Her First Fashion Week
Quinta Brunson is trying to tell me about a new era in her personal style when we're interrupted by a Kate Spade model in pursuit of a photo with the Abbott Elementary showrunner and star. This is approximately eight minutes after the start of our conversation was itself delayed by a cluster of fashion people-slash-Abbott fans, intercepting Brunson with heaps of praise for her Emmy-winning show. Before our time speaking at Kate Spade's fall 2023 presentation is up, two more admirers stop by to say hello. She graciously accepts their compliments and takes pictures with everyone who asks, a faux-fur trimmed coat with Old Hollywood glamour draped over her shoulders.
Harper's Bazaar
Finally! Runway Models With Pizzazz
In the new series What I Loved Yesterday, Harper's Bazaar editors highlight one standout look from the previous day at New York Fashion Week. If you follow a zillion nostalgic fashion social media accounts like unforgettablerunway and defunctfashion, as I and many other fashion freaks do, you’ve surely noticed that runway shows in the 1990s had a lot more attitude. Models would pause mid-runway and spin around, or linger at the photographer pit and strike multiple poses, or take off a jacket mid-strut to show off the neckline of a dress. Seeing footage of a Chanel or Versace show from that era can feel jarring and exciting, and the posts are often packed with commenters longing for those theatrical, personality-driven shows. Why, they often ask, don’t runway shows ask models to express themselves this effusively today?
Harper's Bazaar
Heron Preston Comes Home to New York
New York isn’t just a fashion capital—in fact, it may be more of a style capital, where crowds of citizens reclaim their individuality through clothes. A designer who knows that well is Heron Preston, a longtime New York resident (since he moved to the city from his native San Francisco to attend Parsons in 2004.) “New York has always been a big inspiration and connection point for the brand,” he said in a phone call earlier this week. “City life, and street uniforms.”
Harper's Bazaar
A Portrait of the Artists Who Make Portraits of Other Artists
Who was Joan Didion? It’s a question that's been posed over and over since Didion’s death in December 2021 at the age of 87—the subtext of a wave of recent auctions, exhibitions, acquisitions, and even the listing for Didion's expansive Upper East Side Manhattan apartment, which just hit the market in January.
Harper's Bazaar
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Complete Relationship Timeline
The romance between actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is one that could have literally been pulled straight from the movies (including their own). Since meeting as costars on That '70s Show, the pair swiftly developed a special bond that would eventually yet unexpectedly blossom into something more. Over the course of the next 24 years, Kunis and Kutcher became living manifestations of the best friends-to-lovers tropes of their own respective rom-com films—Friends with Benefits, No Strings Attached, and now, Your Place or Mine—proving how beautifully life can imitate art.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Skye McAlpine’s picturesque London home
"When I'm here in England, I feel incredibly Italian, and when I’m in Italy, I feel more English," says the writer and cook Skye McAlpine, who divides her time between London and Venice. Her Wandsworth home – a high-ceilinged, five-storey Victorian property that she shares with her husband Anthony Santospirito and their two children, Aeneas and Achille – is a manifestation of her European sensibilities, with interiors reminiscent of a modernised Venetian palazzo. "When I was younger, I wanted to be like everyone else, although I would say that’s probably a natural teenage sentiment," she says. "Now I recognise that lack of tying down of identity is an incredible privilege."
