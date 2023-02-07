Read full article on original website
Jerash: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $891,000. On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. The company posted revenue of $43 million in the period.
Alexander's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Alexander's Inc. (ALX) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The Paramus, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $20.6 million, or $4.03 per share, in the period. Funds...
