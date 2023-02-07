The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 look nice and come with plenty of features, including our introduction to Google’s head tracking spatial audio solution, but when it comes to sound, whether you should buy them isn’t straightforward. OnePlus’ new flagship buds feature an excellent fit, good connectivity, a long-lasting battery life, and two drivers per bud. But seldom do I find myself using a pair of earbuds and noticing big differences in sound quality depending on the source. The spatial audio and ANC also aren’t quite up to snuff compared to the competition, which doesn’t bode well for the buds’ new, higher price point.

