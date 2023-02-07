Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Are a Rocky Start for Google's Spatial Audio
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 look nice and come with plenty of features, including our introduction to Google’s head tracking spatial audio solution, but when it comes to sound, whether you should buy them isn’t straightforward. OnePlus’ new flagship buds feature an excellent fit, good connectivity, a long-lasting battery life, and two drivers per bud. But seldom do I find myself using a pair of earbuds and noticing big differences in sound quality depending on the source. The spatial audio and ANC also aren’t quite up to snuff compared to the competition, which doesn’t bode well for the buds’ new, higher price point.
Gizmodo
LG Is Now Making Giant LED Movie Screens to Replace Projectors in Smaller Theaters
With TVs slowly growing larger and larger, it was inevitable that, one day, they’d eventually replace the need for projectors, even in movie theaters. Projectors aren’t going away entirely just yet, but LG’s new super-sized Miraclass LED screens can replace them for smaller “intimate” theaters, which are becoming a popular way to woo fans back to the cinema.
