Read full article on original website
Related
This Scam Has Lost Colorado Residents More Than $24 Million
From phishing to fraud to T-shirt trickery, there is no shortage of scams in Colorado. However, one scam is costing Centennial State residents exponential amounts of money — and this time of year is when it's at its worst. According to new research from Social Catfish, Colorado is the...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Is This Truly Colorado’s Best City For Valentine’s Day?
With fellow Coloradans getting ready to celebrate the day of love next week, one Colorado city stands above the rest as Colorado's best place for Valentine's Day. Agree?. This is The Best City To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Colorado. Roses are red, violets are blue, and I'm all set for...
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
Did You Know Colorado’s Great Broadmoor Hotel Has 7 Restaurants?
Many people know of of Colorado's historic and wonderful Broadmoor Hotel/Resort in Colorado Springs. How many of us know of the restaurants found there?. The Broadmoor officially opened in 1915; over 100 years later, the resort remains one of the top "destination" hotels in not only Colorado, but America. If you haven't been there, you may think it's "big," but finding out that there are seven restaurants, makes it seem "epic."
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’
Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
Fort Collins Achieves High Flyer Status as a Colorado Bird City
Bird City Colorado is part of a larger, worldwide conservation program known as Bird City Americas. Through this incredible initiative led by Environment for the Americas, cities in Colorado, Latin America, and the Caribbean have taken measures that massively benefit bird populations. Fort Collins is currently one of three communities...
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures
There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
Spy Balloons? Colorado Remembers the Original Big Balloon Story
It's been hard to concentrate lately after news of Chinese spy balloons floating all the way across America over the past week taking photos of our military installations. Living in Colorado was hard enough with all the UFOs. Now I have to look out for spy balloons too?. What if...
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State
Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
Colorful Colorado Insanely Snubbed for Most Scenic in U.S. List
At first glance, I'm somewhat shocked and appalled our gorgeous State of Colorado ranks number ten - only the 10th best?! - for states in the U.S. with the 'Best Scenic Walks,' as named by Gambling.com. The study was completed by researchers looking for the state with the best places to take a long, head clearing walk where you can break a little sweat and decompress a bit.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
Check Out the Cute Kids’ Entries for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary Plate
Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles held a contest where residents submitted their designs for what will be the special plate for Colorado's 150th anniversary. Many kids submitted their ideas, as well. Imagine being given the assignment, as a kid, to design a license plate that exemplifies Colorado. What items do...
Vote on Your Favorite 150th Anniversary Colorado License Plate
Colorado's 150th anniversary is quickly approaching and the Department of Motor Vehicles of Colorado wanted to do something that has never been done before. A license plate designed by a Colorado resident and voted on by Colorado residents. The contest to design a new commemorative license plate for the state...
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Look Inside This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many house hunters searching for properties for sale in Colorado want newly built homes with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's also something desirable about older homes in the state - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. Cozy Woodland Park...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0