targetedonc.com

Phase 2 Study of ART0380 Plus Gemcitabine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancers Begins

A new study investigation ART0380 and gemcitabine for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has begun. A phase 2 study of ART0380 in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has been initiated (NCT04657068).1. ART0380 is a potential best-in-class oral, highly potent, and selective ATR...
targetedonc.com

Utilizing Precision Oncology for the Treatment of Sarcomas

Neeta Somaiah, MD, discusses her presentation given at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Medicine Oncology Symposium. Neeta Somaiah, MD, an associate professor and deputy department chair, Department of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses her presentation given at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Medicine Oncology Symposium.
targetedonc.com

BTK Inhibitors Stretch Frontline Approaches in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Recent findings that stratify the use of Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in combination with autologous stem cell transplant were explored during major medical conferences in 2022. The expansion of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) has led to unique combinations that...
targetedonc.com

Cholangiocarcinoma Awareness Day: Advances in Frontline and Later BTC Therapies

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Nathan Bahary, MD, PhD, discussed adapting to new therapy options and what the future holds for improving care for patients with cholangiocarcinoma. The biliary tract cancer (BTC) setting has seen expanding treatment options thanks to the approvals of therapies that offer new mechanisms...
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
targetedonc.com

Exploring the Current Treatment Landscape of Ovarian Cancer

John Diaz, MD, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer. John Diaz, MD, the chief of Gynecologic Oncology, lead physician for Clinical Trials in Gynecologic Oncology at MCI, and chief of the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, Baptist Health South Florida, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer.
FLORIDA STATE
targetedonc.com

Chemotherapy’s Role Reevaluated in Early-Stage EGFR+ NSCLC

During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable™ event, Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, discussed the use of adjuvant therapies including chemotherapy and osimertinib in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA (Moderator) Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope Orange County. Vice Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope National...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
targetedonc.com

Frontline Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX Improves Survival in mPDAC

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Zev A. Wainberg, MD, discussed the rationale behind NAPOLI 3 and how findings from the study will influence the metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma space moving forward. Zev A. Wainberg, MD. In the pivotal phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial (NCT04083235), the combination of irinotecan liposome...

