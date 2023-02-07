Read full article on original website
Phase 2 Study of ART0380 Plus Gemcitabine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancers Begins
A new study investigation ART0380 and gemcitabine for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has begun. A phase 2 study of ART0380 in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has been initiated (NCT04657068).1. ART0380 is a potential best-in-class oral, highly potent, and selective ATR...
Phase 2 KOMET-001 Trial of Ziftomenib Begins Dosing Patients With NPM1-Mutant AML
In phase 1 of the KOMET-001 trial, ziftomenib showed a 30% complete response rate in patients with NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia treated at a dose of 600 mg. This is now the recommended phase 2 dose for the phase 2 portion of the study. About the Phase 2 KOMET-001 Trial.
Utilizing Precision Oncology for the Treatment of Sarcomas
Neeta Somaiah, MD, discusses her presentation given at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Medicine Oncology Symposium. Neeta Somaiah, MD, an associate professor and deputy department chair, Department of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses her presentation given at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Medicine Oncology Symposium.
BTK Inhibitors Stretch Frontline Approaches in Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Recent findings that stratify the use of Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in combination with autologous stem cell transplant were explored during major medical conferences in 2022. The expansion of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) has led to unique combinations that...
Cholangiocarcinoma Awareness Day: Advances in Frontline and Later BTC Therapies
In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Nathan Bahary, MD, PhD, discussed adapting to new therapy options and what the future holds for improving care for patients with cholangiocarcinoma. The biliary tract cancer (BTC) setting has seen expanding treatment options thanks to the approvals of therapies that offer new mechanisms...
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Exploring the Current Treatment Landscape of Ovarian Cancer
John Diaz, MD, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer. John Diaz, MD, the chief of Gynecologic Oncology, lead physician for Clinical Trials in Gynecologic Oncology at MCI, and chief of the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, Baptist Health South Florida, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer.
Chemotherapy’s Role Reevaluated in Early-Stage EGFR+ NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable™ event, Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, discussed the use of adjuvant therapies including chemotherapy and osimertinib in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA (Moderator) Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope Orange County. Vice Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope National...
Frontline Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX Improves Survival in mPDAC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Zev A. Wainberg, MD, discussed the rationale behind NAPOLI 3 and how findings from the study will influence the metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma space moving forward. Zev A. Wainberg, MD. In the pivotal phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial (NCT04083235), the combination of irinotecan liposome...
