Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
Local animal shelter pleads for adoptions to avoid euthanasia
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter is in dire need of help from the community. The shelter has been in Code Red for a month now and workers are not seeing many if any, adoptions of one of their 70 dogs housed in the shelter. Even while our 59News crew was filming, […]
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
woay.com
Black Ice Tonight; Spring Warmth Returns This Week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain and wet snow will be moving out of southern West Virginia later this evening; only the Bluefield area into adjacent Virginia will see a slushy half to one inch of accumulation. Regionwide, including real estate from Route 19 to 219, watch out for black ice...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS’ foster dog program helps shelter animals, first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ newest employee has already earned herself a reputation. Audi, the 3-year-old dog, is a couch potato who loves getting pets, giving kisses and exploring her new surroundings. For the past couple of months, she was at the Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
WSLS
Between gifts and decor, the Grey Goose of Grandin has you covered for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Located in Roanoke’s Historic Grandin Village, the Grey Goose of Grandin has a variety of items, from home décor, to antiques and a garden shop, there’s a little something for everybody. Karen Curtis, the owner of the shop, visited 10 News at Noon...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WSLS
Pulaski Caterer shares her love for cooking and future goals in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. – Caterer Rica Charity started cooking at an early age because she feels food brings people together. Charity’s special is soul food and wants to eventually open a mobile truck but also a soup kitchen for anyone in need. Her goal is to spread her love...
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned Galax home catches fire
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire in the Woodlawn area on February 11. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday when crews were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Partridge Road. When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned house and about one acre of brush around it in flames.
wfxrtv.com
Galax firefighters rescue person from overturned vehicle
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — As the snow enters the region, the Galax Fire Department says it responded to a vehicle crash on Feb. 12. Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to South Main and Chestnut Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle overturned with a person trapped inside. Galax-Grayson EMS transported the patient to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WDBJ7.com
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads heading into Monday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday’s storm was primarily a rain event, so VDOT officials say they didn’t see any major issues with roads. But experts still want drivers to be cautious, especially Sunday night and Monday morning. VDOT officials say there have been some minor road and pavement...
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
WSET
Have you seen them? Wytheville police looking for shoplifting suspects
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Wytheville Police Department said they are seeking the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. According to police, the shoplifting occurred on Monday, January 30th at Rural King in Wytheville. Police said two men traveling together enter the store and collect a chainsaw, boots,...
Comments / 1