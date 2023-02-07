Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Defying the Storm: A Valentine's Day Love Story"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Portage Included in Next Sweep Of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures in Michigan
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has been down bad for the past couple of years. As we have seen in the last decade, many large corporations are folding under or selling their companies due to tough times. From places like K-Mart, Sears, and Toy-R-Us to the most recent in Bed Bath & Beyond the trend remains the same.
5 Spots Where You Can Get Warm and Cozy in SW Michigan
For some, warm and cozy brings up images of their home, their couch, a favorite sweater, or their favorite spot to go when the weather is a little chilly. Finding a spot where you can get warm and cozy is one of my favorite parts about winter. It's probably why I still love the season so much. Living in an apartment where I don't have to shovel a driveway also helps.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition In Battle Creek This Weekend
Every year people get together to have a blast barrelling down the hill at Leila Arboretum off Michigan Ave W. in Battle Creek for The Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition. The event returns in 2023 this weekend February 11th from Noon until 3 p.m. and is shaping up to be another fun event. The sleds are held to only one rule: Sleds can ONLY be made from cardboard, adhesive, paint, and decorations.
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Holland pizzeria offering free slices for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day
As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
Grand Ledge High School graduate opens new rail bike tour business
This story to the tracks starts in the classroom of Grand Ledge High School (GLHS). Just a few years ago, Macie Hefron walked the halls of GLHS as a student.
Even The Dead Deserve To Be Clean: Kalamazoo Headstone Cleaning
Although I have been to my fair share of funerals in my life and have visited a number of graves, headstones always seem to be in great condition. No matter what kind of weather we get in Michigan they stay shining bright, sharing a story with those who still live.
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
New PFAS pollution site found in Muskegon Township
Of the 18 samples taken, three tested above the state threshold for PFAS.
