Wayland, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

5 Spots Where You Can Get Warm and Cozy in SW Michigan

For some, warm and cozy brings up images of their home, their couch, a favorite sweater, or their favorite spot to go when the weather is a little chilly. Finding a spot where you can get warm and cozy is one of my favorite parts about winter. It's probably why I still love the season so much. Living in an apartment where I don't have to shovel a driveway also helps.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition In Battle Creek This Weekend

Every year people get together to have a blast barrelling down the hill at Leila Arboretum off Michigan Ave W. in Battle Creek for The Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition. The event returns in 2023 this weekend February 11th from Noon until 3 p.m. and is shaping up to be another fun event. The sleds are held to only one rule: Sleds can ONLY be made from cardboard, adhesive, paint, and decorations.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed

A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
OTSEGO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day

As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes

Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI
