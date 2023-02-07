ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide – Notice of Public Hearing Workshops for Proposed Changes to DART Bus Services

Statewide — Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) invites you to attend an upcoming Public Hearing Workshop to provide input and comments on proposed changes to DART Statewide Bus Services to become effective May 21, 2023.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 1 PM to 3 PM
Georgetown Public Library (Meeting Room A), 123 West Pine Street, Georgetown, DE 19947

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 6 PM to 8 PM
Middletown Town Hall, Council Chambers, 19 West Green Street, Middletown, DE 19709

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 6 PM to 8 PM
Newark Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 220 South Main Street, Newark, DE 19711

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 11 AM to 1 PM
Wilmington Public Library (The Commons), 10 East 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 4 PM to 6 PM
Dover Public Library, Children’s Programming Room, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901

In addition to these in-person workshops, there is a recorded presentation (also in an accessible format) of DART’s proposal that may be viewed online through the end of the comment period on February 22, 2023. Please type this URL into your browser to view: https://dartfirststate.com/Outreach/PublicHearings/index.shtml

For your convenience, the summary of proposed service changes, maps and specific schedules are available on-line, at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices in Wilmington, Dover, and the Lewes Transit Center, as well as the Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Dover, and Georgetown Public Libraries. [More]

