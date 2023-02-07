ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?

“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
BOSTON, MA
Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns

Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire

A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
‘Security Threat’ Closes Manchester, NH Airport

🔴 An "incident" occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday morning that put the airport on a ground stop. 🔴 Passengers needed to be rescreened before returning to their gates. A security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport closed the airport late Saturday morning. The airport on its Twitter account said...
MANCHESTER, NH
Dover, NH
