Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
This New England Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator
Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England. Yes, 216 Main Street in Pawtucket is a former...
New England’s First Pick-Up Only Grocery Store is in Massachusetts
I'm so in! I don't like going to the grocery store anyway, so this is right in my wheelhouse. By no means do I think pick-up only grocery stores will take over, but we do love our online pick-up and grocery delivery, which only heightened during stay-at-home. I do wonder...
2 of the Oldest Towns in America are in New England But Not Where You Think
I recently booked a trip to St. Augustine, Florida for a winter getaway, knowing it is the oldest town in America. This made me question where our New England towns are on the list of oldest in the country. We would think Boston would be near the top, but Boston...
‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Reunion Will Be Happening in Massachusetts This Year
It doesn't matter if you are awake, horror icon Robert Englund is coming to New England this year. The "A Nightmare on Elm Street" star is not the only one coming around. There is a place where your nightmares will gather if you dare to enter the building. It's called...
Make a Splash: You Can Propose With Fish at This New England Aquarium
What a great way to make a splash. With Valentine's Day coming up, there's no question that folks have love on the brain. Some may even be ready to pop the question, and are trying to come up with creative ways to ask their significant other to marry them. Well,...
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?
“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns
Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
Passionate About Writing? Dover, New Hampshire Needs You Now
I never imagined myself a writer, but here we are. If you've ever felt like me, or if you do consider yourself having a passion for literary expression, I have some news for you. The Dover, New Hampshire Arts Commission has added a new position to its ranks, that of...
Is National Gang Behind Four Vehicle Burglaries at Puddle Dock Pond?
❄ Four vehicles have been burglarized while parked at Puddle Duck Pond in Portsmouth. ❄ The thefts follow the pattern of the Felony Lane Gang, which targets vehicles driven by women. ❄ "Portsmouth is a safe city, but is not immune to crime," Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney said. While...
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire
A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
‘Security Threat’ Closes Manchester, NH Airport
🔴 An "incident" occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday morning that put the airport on a ground stop. 🔴 Passengers needed to be rescreened before returning to their gates. A security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport closed the airport late Saturday morning. The airport on its Twitter account said...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0