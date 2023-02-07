Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Related
Boone Country Connection
TILIW - The Stacks of Labadie posted on museum website
Gentle readers, Friends of Historic Augusta has posted Part 1 of the Stacks of Labadie. In this episode, you can read about the building of the Union Electric (now Ameren) power plant in the late 60s to early 70s. In doing so, you will meet your Augusta neighbor, Ray Neuberger,...
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Ramble Concert Series Feb. 18
To view the 2023 Line-Up, click here. The Augusta Ramble Concert Series is proud to present “Songwriter’s Night” with two vibrant duos, The Lacewings and The Wilhelms on Saturday, February 18 at the historic Harmonie Verein at 5333 Hackmann Rd in Augusta, Missouri. The Wilhelms and The Lacewings will share (mostly) original songs “in-the-round” with outstanding instrumentation, vocals and harmony.
Boone Country Connection
Back-to-Back Events at St. Paul’s UCC Defiance, Feb. 24 & 25
St. Paul’s UCC in Defiance, 150 Defiance Rd, would like to welcome everyone to our back-to-back events in February. On February 24, the first Friday of Lent, we will host our Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which will be drive through only. The cost is $14. Dinner includes various sides and homemade cakes. Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Boone Country Connection
2023 New Melle Community Passion Play April 1 & 2
The New Melle Community Passion Play is gearing up for the 2023 season, and they need your help. Come and take part in this long-running community event which offers great Christian interaction and involvement for the young and old. Students can earn hours for community and Thespian service. Choir members and help with props and other areas behind the scenes are also needed. All costumes and music are provided.
Boone Country Connection
The Creative at Klondike “Winter Lights” Exhibits
The Creative at Klondike is a collaboration between Four Rivers Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and St. Charles County Parks and Recreation. This creative arts center offers gallery space and curated exhibitions; artist studios; artist residencies; studio workshops for photography, ceramics and fiber arts; community art and nature programs; art-focused professional development opportunities; and programs to support a thriving arts community.
Boone Country Connection
Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 11
Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.
Boone Country Connection
St. Paul’s UCC Marthasville Whole Hog Dinner Feb. 26
St. Paul’s UCC Annual Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner is on Sunday, February 26. Dinner will be served cafeteria style and carryouts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 South Second St, Marthasville. Along with the dinner, there will be a country store, 50/50 drawings, a...
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Edibles & Essentials on Hampton Avenue Is Closing
Chef/owner Matt Borchardt has a higher calling
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
KMOV
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
feastmagazine.com
Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri
To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
Madison County Record
Madison County real estate Dec. 27-30
$95,000 - 1909 BURLING DR - NICHOLAS T GREENBERG TO JOSHUA D PIERCE. $105,000 - 800 MAURICE ST - MICHAEL S PRITCHETT TO PATRICK MAY. $75,000 - 301 W ELM ST - EDDIE AND CAROL LYNNE AGHA TO KLM3 LLC. $685,000 - 3550 HOMER M ADAMS PKWY - HAP PROPERTIES...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Alton, IL
Alton is a city on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, United States, with a population of 25,676. Alton is a well-populated city with people from diverse backgrounds and races who all came together to create a peaceful and thriving community that has become one of the leading cities with huge development milestones.
Shuttered Catholic church sees new life as art studio
The former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Lafayette in south St. Louis, built in 1908, was one of 31 parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese to be shuttered in 2005. It’s had several new lives since, and is now an art studio.
Boone Country Connection
Diana Blanche Dierberg
Diana Blanche Dierberg, of New Melle, Missouri, passed from this life on December 12, 2022. Dear daughter of the late Mary Irene and Edward V. Dierberg. Beloved sister to Donna Dierberg Kasten (Gary); brother, Forrest “Woody” Dierberg; cherished aunt to Krista Woelfel (John); Matthew Kasten (Ali); Jason Dierberg (Adrienne). Loving great-aunt to Jenna, Jeremy, Jessica Woelfel, Trinity Kasten, Fern and Skye Dierberg. Dear cousin to Clara Doerr, Dottie Baggett, and Cecilia Cloughly, and their families in Texas and California. Loved by many dear and devoted friends that she counted as family.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
Comments / 0