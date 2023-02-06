Read full article on original website
Related
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ star, dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and played Ralphie’s high-strung mother in “A Christmas Story,” died last month. She was 83. The “Absence of Malice” star’s family confirmed Friday that Dillon died in California on Jan. 9. A cause of death was not revealed. The Post could not immediately reach a family member for comment. Born in Arkansas on Oct. 13, 1939, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany and Chicago before joining the famed Second City troupe as the comedy club’s first coat check girl. She later moved to New York City, where she...
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions
Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report
Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
What people are saying about the death of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams
What was Cindy Williams best known for from “Laverne & Shirley?” What does “Laverne & Shirley” have to do with “Happy Days?” How did Cindy Williams die?
Adam Sandler at UC before show, plus a surprise appearance from Chris Rock
Adam Sandler was in Bearcat territory. Sandler showed up at the University of Cincinnati on Monday before his Cincinnati show at Heritage Bank Center and UC women's tennis coach Eric Paul Toth has a photo to prove it. The actor and comedian announced that Queen City was on the list...
Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Jokes About the Perfect Actor to Take Over the Role
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny slated to be Harrison Ford's final outing as the beloved archaeologist, audiences are wondering what that could mean for the character going forward, and Ford himself has the perfect pick for the actor who could take over: Tom Selleck. This choice is actually a reference to the ...
Paramount+ & Prime Video Strike International ‘Star Trek’ Deal
Paramount and Prime Video have struck a Star Trek deal for the former’s international streamer outside Canada. Previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature on the streamer later this month, while the third and final season of Picard will premiere day and date with the U.S. in Latin America on February 16 and in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland on February 17. South Korea will premiere at a later date. In addition to airing on Paramount+, Picard will also stream on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, while...
Inside Pulse
Movie & TV Icon Cindy Williams, Best Known For Role In Laverne & Shirley TV Series, Passes Away At 75! RIP
Movie and TV Icon Cindy Williams, Best Known For Role In Laverne and Shirley TV Series, Passes Away At 75! RIP. Cindy Williams, Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 75. Before partnering with Penny Marshall on the ABC comedy, she had pivotal turns on the big screen in ‘American Graffiti’ and ‘The Conversation.’
Showtime Eyeing ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series About Trinity Killer
A Dexter prequel series about the Trinity Killer is being considered at Showtime, following the announcement two spinoff projects have received straight-to-series orders. Related Story Plans To Expand ‘Dexter’ Franchise Only An Idea … For Now Related Story 'Billions' Spinoffs In Works At Showtime; 'Dexter' Prequel Confirmed Related Story George Clooney To Direct 'The Department' Based On French Series 'The Bureau' At Showtime Not much was revealed about the Trinity killer project, only that it focuses on the makings of the notorious serial killer played by John Lithgow in the original series. Lithgow has previously mentioned Trinity is the character he is most often asked about with...
'Dexter' Prequel Confirmed: Everything to Know About 'Origins' and More
Showtime has announced plans to extend the "Dexter" universe, including a prequel, an updated version of "Dexter: New Blood," and many more spin-offs.
A Christmas Story’s Peter Billingsley Pens Tribute To His Onscreen Mother Melinda Dillon After Her Death
Two-Time Oscar nominee and A Christmas Story star Melinda Dillon passed away in January.
WZOZ 103.1
Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0