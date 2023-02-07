Read full article on original website
One Night In Schenectady, Immerse Yourself In Van Gogh and the Music of the Grateful Dead
Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience debuted in the Capital Region in 2022 and has been so popular that the run has been extended with unique experiences added to the attraction. The latest twist combines a live music performance and the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Surround your senses with 'Gratefully...
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]
Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!. Before you know...
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend, police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Need to Exchange Tix for the Ice Castles? It Comes with a Price!
Upstate New York weather can be wildly unpredictable. Last weekend it was - 30 degrees in some areas and this week we may hit 50 throughout the Capital Region. And while few will complain about the warm-up, the milder weather has been wreaking havoc on of the area's most popular attractions; the Lake George Ice Castles.
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
Legendary Saratoga Springs Restaurant Sold! What Does It Mean?
Established in 1932 in downtown Saratoga Springs, a legendary restaurant has been sold and will change hands. What does that mean for Sperry's one of the city's oldest restaurants?. Sperry's Restaurant Has Been Sold. In just three days on the market, a contract agreement was reached for the restaurant and...
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]
On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
$19K Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold at Saratoga County Stewart’s!
Check your tickets! There was another Take 5 winning ticket sold. This time it was purchased at a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County. That winner is cashing in a ticket worth $19,881. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?. The midday Take 5 drawing on Monday, February 6th with the numbers...
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs
In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant
Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
Getting Married? It’ll Cost More Than Your House in These Upstate NY Cities!
Getting married is one of the best days of most peoples' lives. Family and friends gather together, as you all celebrate reaching the peak of your journey from partners, to a couple, to fiancés and beyond. It's an extremely joyous occasion, but often, one that comes with a hefty...
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
Tractor Trailer Wedged Across Closed Saugerties Roadway For 24 Hours
A tractor-trailer was stuck across a roadway that was closed for the season in the Town of Saugerties on Monday into Tuesday, requiring police and special tow services for removal. Tractor Trailer Stuck Across Saugerties Roadway For 24 Hours. Around 3:30pm on Monday, February 6th, Saugerties Police responded to an...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
New York State Police Seek Your Help! Man Missing In Montgomery County
Troop G Missing Person Alert! New York State Police are seeing your help in a Capital Region missing persons case. Perhaps you have seen this individual, know this person or can share this information in hopes that family or friends can locate him. According to the World Population Review, there...
