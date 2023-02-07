On the Pat McAfee Show on February 8th, Seth Rollins was a guest and it was a great conversation as Pat usually has with wrestling folk. However, when it came time to discuss workrate, Rollins expressed how many times he wrestled in the past year (between 130 matches) and then discussed a time when he wrestled over 200 matches for 3-4 years matches straight. Pat then joked that the older generation called today’s wrestlers as the “soft generation” to which Seth responded with the following quote: “We’re not sitting in headlocks for 2 hours out there. We’re going off the top rope, flying all around, the expectations and the audience is so much different”.

