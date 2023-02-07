ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Full match: John Cena vs. Bobby Lashley from WWE Great American Bash 2007

Spank Roman is exactly the kind of guy who WOULD argue about star ratings because, for the so-called “biggest star in wrestling today”, dude has never put on a match higher than a 2.5 That’s usually... Video: "Roman Reigns" has an argument with "Dave Meltzer" over star...
Video: “Roman Reigns” has an argument with “Dave Meltzer” over star ratings

YouTube user @MachkaMan a parody video of “Roman Reigns” arguing with longtime wrestling journalist/reporter “Dave Meltzer” over his star ratings for wrestling matches. The voices were generated/cloned using AI text to speech software at https://beta.elevenlabs.io/voice-lab. Disclaimer: The video below contains profanity.
Ronda Rousey returns during the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown

During the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Ronda Rousey made her first appearance since losing the Smackdown women’s title to Charlotte Flair. Rousey helped Shayna Baszler take out Natalya and Shotzi tried to make the save but was overwhelmed. A tag team match was set up for next week’s show.
Baron Corbin responds to comment him about potentially being released from WWE

As previously noted, there is a belief that WWE “gave up” on pushing Baron Corbin with JBL. A fan wrote the following on Twitter regarding Corbin’s situation…. “If there is one person @WWE could cut right now, wave the 90 day non compete clause, & have zero worry about ANY company signing him it would be @BaronCorbinWWE! The only time I was happy to see him was when @PatMcAfeeShow made fun of him calling him #BumAssCorbin! That was gold!”
WWE Hall of Famer says you won’t remember “85%” of today’s wrestlers in 10 years

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts said the following about today’s wrestlers…. “They don’t listen to me at all. Their idea is like, ‘I got a fat f*cking contract and we’ll ride this.’ I get it. 10 years from now, half those guys — you won’t even remember their names. I say 85% of ’em — you won’t even remember their names because they’re flash in the pans and they don’t have any character.”
MR. TITO: Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) Ruined Wresting Fans and WWE/AEW for the Worse

On the Pat McAfee Show on February 8th, Seth Rollins was a guest and it was a great conversation as Pat usually has with wrestling folk. However, when it came time to discuss workrate, Rollins expressed how many times he wrestled in the past year (between 130 matches) and then discussed a time when he wrestled over 200 matches for 3-4 years matches straight. Pat then joked that the older generation called today’s wrestlers as the “soft generation” to which Seth responded with the following quote: “We’re not sitting in headlocks for 2 hours out there. We’re going off the top rope, flying all around, the expectations and the audience is so much different”.

