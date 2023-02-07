Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
More backstage news regarding Cody Rhodes segment with Paul Heyman from 2/6/23 WWE RAW
As previously noted, the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment from WWE RAW on February 6th 2023 was reportedly designed to make Cody’s Wrestlemania 39 match not seem like a secondary storyline compared to Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Paul...
nodq.com
Full match: John Cena vs. Bobby Lashley from WWE Great American Bash 2007
Spank Roman is exactly the kind of guy who WOULD argue about star ratings because, for the so-called “biggest star in wrestling today”, dude has never put on a match higher than a 2.5 That’s usually... Video: "Roman Reigns" has an argument with "Dave Meltzer" over star...
nodq.com
Video: “Roman Reigns” has an argument with “Dave Meltzer” over star ratings
YouTube user @MachkaMan a parody video of “Roman Reigns” arguing with longtime wrestling journalist/reporter “Dave Meltzer” over his star ratings for wrestling matches. The voices were generated/cloned using AI text to speech software at https://beta.elevenlabs.io/voice-lab. Disclaimer: The video below contains profanity.
nodq.com
Ronda Rousey returns during the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown
During the February 10th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Ronda Rousey made her first appearance since losing the Smackdown women’s title to Charlotte Flair. Rousey helped Shayna Baszler take out Natalya and Shotzi tried to make the save but was overwhelmed. A tag team match was set up for next week’s show.
nodq.com
Baron Corbin responds to comment him about potentially being released from WWE
As previously noted, there is a belief that WWE “gave up” on pushing Baron Corbin with JBL. A fan wrote the following on Twitter regarding Corbin’s situation…. “If there is one person @WWE could cut right now, wave the 90 day non compete clause, & have zero worry about ANY company signing him it would be @BaronCorbinWWE! The only time I was happy to see him was when @PatMcAfeeShow made fun of him calling him #BumAssCorbin! That was gold!”
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
nodq.com
Sami Zayn comments on his old music possibly returning for the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE
During an appearance on The Sick Podcast, Sami Zayn commented on the possibility of WWE bringing back his old entrance music Worlds Apart for the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal…. “I mean, if it were going to come back, I feel like that would be the time in place...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says you won’t remember “85%” of today’s wrestlers in 10 years
During an appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts said the following about today’s wrestlers…. “They don’t listen to me at all. Their idea is like, ‘I got a fat f*cking contract and we’ll ride this.’ I get it. 10 years from now, half those guys — you won’t even remember their names. I say 85% of ’em — you won’t even remember their names because they’re flash in the pans and they don’t have any character.”
nodq.com
MR. TITO: Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) Ruined Wresting Fans and WWE/AEW for the Worse
On the Pat McAfee Show on February 8th, Seth Rollins was a guest and it was a great conversation as Pat usually has with wrestling folk. However, when it came time to discuss workrate, Rollins expressed how many times he wrestled in the past year (between 130 matches) and then discussed a time when he wrestled over 200 matches for 3-4 years matches straight. Pat then joked that the older generation called today’s wrestlers as the “soft generation” to which Seth responded with the following quote: “We’re not sitting in headlocks for 2 hours out there. We’re going off the top rope, flying all around, the expectations and the audience is so much different”.
Comments / 0