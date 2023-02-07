Read full article on original website
Ankeny couple arrested on multiple child endangerment charges
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple was arrested Saturday on multiple child endangerment charges for allegedly raising their two children in a garbage filled apartment. At around 4:05 p.m. Saturday officers with the Ankeny Police Department responded to the apartment of Christine and Joshawa Briggs where an incomplete 911 call was made. When officers arrived […]
Woman charged after stealing car, hitting two other cars in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is facing charges after stealing a car and hitting two other cars and a pole on Saturday. Des Moines police say there were no injuries. The chase came to an end north of Seventh Street and High Street, near the St. Ambrose Cathedral downtown.
Five Minors Included in Fort Dodge Group Arrest
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Five minors are among seven people arrested on drug and weapons charges after a search of a Fort Dodge home according to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue South, investigators seized a firearm, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and other items, the press release says. All of the minors face weapons charges. Two adults also face charges in connection to the case. 18-year-old Jesup J. Ward of Mason City is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary. 37-year-old Amanda Hinton of Fort Dodge faces numerous charges, including Possession of an Offensive Weapon as a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Des Moines police respond to crash involving pedestrian
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday night. Police say a car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of University Avenue and Ohio Street. There were temporary lane reductions on University Avenue, both eastbound and westbound as...
Missing Des Moines man found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A missing Des Moines man has been found dead in Marion County. Authorities say the body of 76-year-old Alan Conley was found in a bean field in a rural area. Conley was reported missing by Des Moines police on Monday and had known medical conditions.
7 arrested amid illegal drugs, weapons investigation in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Seven people, including six teenagers, are facing charges in Fort Dodge following the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Dodge Police Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team. Police say the warrant was in relation to multiple investigations in the...
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
Investigation underway in Webster County After Stabbing at Local Hotel
The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened last night at a hotel in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Dennis Quinn, at approximately 11:30 P.M. the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of male that had arrived at Unity Point Emergency Room with multiple stab wounds.
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
Another Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Alleged January Incident at Casino in Jefferson
Another suspect has been arrested for an alleged January incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 48-year-old Dawn Miller of Carroll was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Miller found 36-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll and asked her to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
Jefferson Police Report February 8-9, 2023
8:06am: A Traffic Stop in the 1600 Block of North Grimmell Road resulted in George Byerly of Jefferson being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 8:43am: Kenny Millard requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the 500 Block of North Vine Street. The officer learned the subject was in a hospital and shared the information with Millard.
Iowa man charged with attempted murder after bullet found in victim's head
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Grand Junction man is charged with attempted murder after a victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called to a residence in Grand Junction on Saturday for a report of a person who fell and hit their head against a door.
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over. At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in […]
Des Moines police investigating after shots fired from McDonald’s parking lot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to locate a gunman who opened fire on a car from a McDonald's parking lot. Investigators say the man was parked at the McDonald's on East 14th Street near the State Capitol building when he got out of his vehicle and shot at a car driving on Des Moines Street.
