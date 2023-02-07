Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Restrictive Crypto Rules for EU Banks Confirmed in Published Legal Draft
EU banks would have to place the maximum possible risk weight on crypto assets under a draft law published by the European Parliament on Friday. The planned rules could determine how the traditional financial...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
CoinDesk
Former SEC Attorney: Kraken Action Not a Condemnation of 'Staking Writ Large'
The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) shutdown of crypto exchange Kraken's U.S. staking-as-a-service business may certainly lead to a wider industry crackdown. However, "this is not a condemnation of staking writ large," said Zachary Fallon, a former special adviser to the regulator's general counsel and previously senior special counsel to the director of the SEC's Division of Corporate Finance.
CoinDesk
What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?
There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s Staking Service Faces Questions After Kraken’s SEC Settlement
Though Coinbase's (COIN) current revenue from staking is relatively small, there is potential for speedy growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn't crack down on the service altogether. Speaking...
CoinDesk
PayPal Puts Stablecoin Project on Hold: Bloomberg
Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) is pausing work on bringing its own stablecoin to market, according to Bloomberg. The news comes one day after PayPal's crypto partner Paxos – the issuer of stablecoins Pax dollar and Binance USD – was reported to be under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
CoinDesk
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer Tether's Reserves Partly Managed by Cantor Fitzgerald: WSJ
Tether has been using Cantor Fitzgerald to manage more than half of the $67 billion in bonds, cash and loans backing its tether stablecoin (USDT), reports the WSJ. Privately held and led by Howard...
CoinDesk
Are the Remaining Crypto Giants Staring Down the Barrel of the US Government’s Gun?
The latest action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Kraken is probably only the first stirring of a U.S. government campaign to come for the major remaining crypto exchanges, according to industry lawyers, consultants and former regulators.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Platform Bakkt to Discontinue Consumer App After Two Years
Digital asset platform Bakkt (BKKT) is to discontinue its two-year-old consumer-facing app as its focus shifts toward business-to-business (B2B) tech services. Consumers will be able to continue to managing assets over the web after...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Clearpool Chooses Polygon Network for Its Institutional Lending Platform
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Clearpool will deploy its institutional credit platform Prime exclusively on Ethereum scaling tool Polygon network, the protocol told CoinDesk in a statement. "We have been working closely with the Polygon...
CoinDesk
Should You Invest in Bitcoin for Retirement?
As the bitcoin market matures, there is an increasing number of options available to add the digital currency to retirement plans. Bitcoin has been consistently gaining momentum over recent years, despite lingering concerns about its high volatility, energy consumption and risk of fraud. Last year, bitcoin (BTC) – the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network – trounced gold and the S&P 500 with a 164% return. Gold, by comparison, rose 21% last year, and the S&P 500 Index gained 13%. Even with the current rebounding post-pandemic economy, bitcoin continues to lead the pack as the most profitable asset class of the three. So far this year, it's up 69.55%, compared with a loss of 5.11% for gold and gain of 19.26% for the S&P 500.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken'sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
CoinDesk
SEC Did Not Consult Industry Before Kraken Crypto Staking Charges: Commissioner Peirce
PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not attempt to consult with the crypto industry before launching this week's unregistered securities crackdown on staking-as-a-service, Commissioner Hester Peirce said Friday. Speaking...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance's BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
CoinDesk
BTC Options: Dissecting Volatility Trends and Finding Edge in Four Years of Volatility Regimes
How can crypto options enhance portfolio performance? Where does one find significantly profitable options strategies in BTC volatility? And, what are the important emerging ETH trends?. Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, recently released the most comprehensive research on BTC options by the leaders...
CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Governor Reinforces US Regulators’ Preference for Keeping Crypto Apart From Banks
Parts of the crypto universe should be encouraged to thrive as long as they don't threaten the U.S. banking system, said Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve Board governor, who also shared an optimistic note that the young industry will work out its problems.
CoinDesk
Arbitrum-Based GMX Surpassed Ethereum Blockchain in Daily Fees Over Weekend
Decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange GMX logged fees of over $5 million in a 24-hour period over the weekend – temporarily making it the largest revenue generator in DeFi, ahead of even the Ethereum blockchain.
