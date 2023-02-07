ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Guardians will play in the World Baseball Classic

With the World Baseball Classic now less than a month away, rosters were announced live on MLB Network last night. Which, if you’re like me and have YouTubeTV, you couldn’t watch because they dropped the channel last week. I’m not bitter at all. When the WBC kicks...
Guardians offense has a chance to be elite

Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
