In his pre-match press conference, head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on the need for informed and targeted intensity in Monday’s derby:. Intensity is always important, an important part of the game and we never went into a derby and said, ‘Oh, I have nothing to say, it’s a derby, go for it.’ There is always information we have to give and we will give [it] this time as well. We know it’s a difficult game, Sean Dyche is now there and obviously a massive impact immediately, it was obvious. We have to prepare that – that’s what we did and will do in the upcoming days.

2 DAYS AGO