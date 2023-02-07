Read full article on original website
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
Russell Westbrook’s status with Jazz if 3-way trade with Lakers, Timberwolves is finalized
The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves are attempting to come to terms on a blockbuster three-team trade. As star guard Russell Westbrook gets sent to the Jazz, guard D’Angelo Russell heads to the Lakers, and guard Mike Conley Jr. lands with the Timberwolves. Though the potential...
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
FOX Sports
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles
Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
Phoenix Suns And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Trade On Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for big man Dario Saric and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Shams Charania: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario ...
Los Angeles Lakers head coach and star player had ‘heated exchange’ at halftime of loss to Thunder
Despite Tuesday night being an evening of historic celebration for the Los Angles Lakers franchise, it seems the team’s poor
Report: Russell Westbrook Expected to be Traded, D'Angelo Russell Returns to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal with the Utah Jazz including Russell Westbrook
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal
The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies beat the Bulls 116-110 in their last meeting on February 26.
Phoenix Suns' NBA title odds surge after Kevin Durant trade
The Phoenix Suns are now one of the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA title. The team's NBA championship odds surged after news broke of the team's trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. ...
Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
